Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

KRM22 success this year driven by five key initiatives

KRM plc

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM), the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Highlights

Financial

·    Gross cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2022 of £3.6m (FY 2021: £5.4m)

·    Annualised Recurring Revenue* (“ARR”) of £4.1m at 30 June 2022 (H1 2021: £3.7m)

o  New contracted ARR in the period of £0.7m (H1 2021: £0.3m)

·    Total revenue recognised of £1.9m (H1 2021: £2.2m)

·    Adjusted EBITDA loss** of £0.7m (H1 2021: loss of £0.3m)

·    Loss before tax of £1.2m (H1 2021: loss before tax of £1.7m)

Operational

·   Launch of ‘Limits Manager’, the first joint product with Trading Technologies International, Inc (“TT”) following the distribution agreement signed in December 2021

·    Conversion of sales opportunities generated by the relationship with TT

·    Ten new ARR contracts with six new customers, including a Tier One bank

·    Internal reorganisation of staff to bring clarity to operations and responsibilities

·    Significant reduction in unplanned customer churn with only one institutional customer loss in the period

Post-Period Events

·    Growth in ARR to £4.4m from a further six new contracts

* Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the value of contracted Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue normalised to a one year period and excludes one time fees

** Adjusted EBITDA is the reported profit/(loss), adjusted for depreciation, amortisation, share-based payment charges and unrealised foreign currency gains/losses and non-recurring exceptional costs including impairment charges, reorganisation costs, gain on extinguishment of debt and acquisition and funding costs, gain/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 

Commenting on the results, CEO of KRM22, Stephen Casner, said:

“Our success in the first half of the year has been driven by the five key initiatives that we defined at the start of the year.  These initiatives have seen an increase in ARR, a reduction in the level of customer churn and an improvement in the underlying processes that will support KRM22’s continued growth.

There is no doubt that the Company needs to continue to improve performance to achieve profitability and produce positive cash flow.  We strongly believe that if we continue to repeat the success we demonstrated in H1 2022, we have the right products, distribution, talent and sufficient capital to get there.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: KRM22 plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: KRM22 plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.