KRM22 success this year driven by five key initiatives

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM), the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Highlights

Financial

· Gross cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2022 of £3.6m (FY 2021: £5.4m)

· Annualised Recurring Revenue* (“ARR”) of £4.1m at 30 June 2022 (H1 2021: £3.7m)

o New contracted ARR in the period of £0.7m (H1 2021: £0.3m)

· Total revenue recognised of £1.9m (H1 2021: £2.2m)

· Adjusted EBITDA loss** of £0.7m (H1 2021: loss of £0.3m)

· Loss before tax of £1.2m (H1 2021: loss before tax of £1.7m)

Operational

· Launch of ‘Limits Manager’, the first joint product with Trading Technologies International, Inc (“TT”) following the distribution agreement signed in December 2021

· Conversion of sales opportunities generated by the relationship with TT

· Ten new ARR contracts with six new customers, including a Tier One bank

· Internal reorganisation of staff to bring clarity to operations and responsibilities

· Significant reduction in unplanned customer churn with only one institutional customer loss in the period

Post-Period Events

· Growth in ARR to £4.4m from a further six new contracts

* Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the value of contracted Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue normalised to a one year period and excludes one time fees

** Adjusted EBITDA is the reported profit/(loss), adjusted for depreciation, amortisation, share-based payment charges and unrealised foreign currency gains/losses and non-recurring exceptional costs including impairment charges, reorganisation costs, gain on extinguishment of debt and acquisition and funding costs, gain/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment