KRM22 announces first products to launch under agreement with Trading Technologies

KRM22 plc, (LON:KRM) the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, has today announced the first two KRM22 risk products that Trading Technologies International Inc. is integrating into the TT platform.

In the second quarter of 2022, TT will launch KRM22 Limits Manager, a limit management system designed by KRM22 to combat time-consuming and potentially error-prone pre-trade risk processes by automating, maintaining and tracking trading limits within an easy-to-use application within the TT Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

The other new offering, which is planned for launch in the third quarter of 2022, will be KRM22 Risk Manager, a sophisticated, real-time, post-trade risk service which will significantly enhance the risk toolset available on the TT platform. KRM22’s innovative risk scoring system will help traders instantly assess real-time margin and liquidity, creating a new way for futures traders to generate alpha under the most volatile market conditions.

Stephen Casner, CEO at KRM22 commented: “TT users will be able to add this important functionality without any infrastructure work or technology staff time. KRM22 Limits Manager can bring trading staff valuable new tools for simplifying their processes and reducing errors, and back-office personnel key operational efficiencies, along with complete audit trail and limit history information. We’re delighted to bring our cooperative agreement with TT to this critical product introduction phase.”