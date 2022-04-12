KRM22 plc AGM and posting of Annual Report & Accounts

KRM22 plc, (LON:KRM) the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, has announced that it has posted to shareholders the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2021 as well as a notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The AGM will be held at the offices of finnCap, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL on 5 May 2022 at 10.30 a.m.

A copy of the Annual Report & Accounts and notice of AGM is also available on the Company’s website at https://www.krm22.com/investor-relations/documents

KRM22 is a closed-ended investment company which listed on AIM on 30 April 2018. The Company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target companies in the technology and software sector, with a focus on risk management in capital markets.

Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms’ market, compliance, operations and technology risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.

Capital markets companies’ partner with KRM22 to optimise risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha.

KRM22 plc is listed on AIM and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world’s major financial centres.