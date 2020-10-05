KRM22 plc issue of options

KRM22 plc, (LON:KRM) the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, has announced the issue of a total of 477,183 options including 185,034 Options to subscribe for new ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company to employees of the Group and certain Directors of the Company, including Kim Suter (CFO), Sandy Broderick (Non-Executive Director), Garry Jones (Non-Executive Director) and Steve Sparke (Non-Executive Director) under the Company’s Employee Share Option Plan.

Of the total of 477,183 Options issued, Kim Suter has been issued 17,270 Options on the same terms as all other employees. Sandy Broderick has been issued with 59,211 Options, Garry Jones has been issued with 49,342 Options and Steve Sparke has been issued with 59,211 Options on different terms as all other employees.

The Options are exercisable at 38 pence, will vest over a 30 day period for employees, vest over a three month period for the Non-Executive Directors and will expire on 1 October 2030. The Options are not subject to any vesting conditions as the options were awarded for salary sacrifices undertaken by all employees as part of the Company’s cost reduction actions.

Existing options over Ordinary Shares Options over Ordinary Shares Total options over Ordinary Shares following the issue Total options as a % of the issued share capital Kim Suter 336,217 17,270 353,487 1.32% Sandy Broderick 69,210 59,211 128,421 0.48% Garry Jones 176,471 49,342 225,813 0.85% Steve Sparke – 59,211 59,211 0.22%

Following this KRM22 announcement, there is a total of 3,706,713 Options over Ordinary Shares representing 13.87% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

