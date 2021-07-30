Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

KRM22 plc announce contract extension with existing Risk Cockpit customer

KRM plc

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM), the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, has announced a contract extension with an existing Risk Cockpit customer.

Further to the Company’s trading update of 22 July 2021, the Company has signed a three-year contract extension with a tier one customer, with Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of £0.4m per year, an increase in existing ARR of £0.15m per year.  In addition to the immediate increase in ARR, the contract includes an option to increase ARR further by up to £0.2m by March 2022.

Keith Todd CBE, Executive Chairman and CEO at KRM22 commented : “I’m pleased that we can announce this contract signature.  As stated in the trading update, the precise timing of contract signature is uncertain however we expect further contract signatures in the near future.  The contract extension for a further three years is endorsement of our Risk Cockpit product applied to operational risk management.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
KRM22 plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
KRM22 plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.