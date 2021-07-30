KRM22 plc announce contract extension with existing Risk Cockpit customer

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM), the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, has announced a contract extension with an existing Risk Cockpit customer.

Further to the Company’s trading update of 22 July 2021, the Company has signed a three-year contract extension with a tier one customer, with Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of £0.4m per year, an increase in existing ARR of £0.15m per year. In addition to the immediate increase in ARR, the contract includes an option to increase ARR further by up to £0.2m by March 2022.