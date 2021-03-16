KRM22 Global Risk Platform technology demonstration

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM), the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, has announced that a pre-recorded technology demonstration given by Keith Todd (CEO), Dan Carter (Business Development Manager), Rishav Bose (Risk Management Executive) and Andrew Smart (Head of Enterprise Risk Management) has been made available at the following link.

Link: https://www.finncap.com/finncap-tech-demo-day

The Demo will give investors the chance to learn more about the functionality of the KRM22 Global Risk Platform, including specific demonstrations for Market Risk, Compliance Risk and Enterprise Risk.