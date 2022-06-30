Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

International Consolidated Airlines converts 14 A320neo family options into firm orders

flights

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) is converting 14 A320neo family options, announced in August 2013, into firm orders for 11 A320neos and three A321neos.

This is in addition to the conversion of eight A320neo family options which IAG exercised in March 2022 for six A320neos and two A321neos. 

These aircraft will be delivered in 2024 and 2025 and will be used to replace A320ceo family aircraft in the Group’s short-haul fleet.

These modern, more fuel-efficient aircraft will bring both cost efficiencies and environmental benefits to IAG airlines.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

  • The A320neo list price is approximately US$120 million and the A321neo list price is approximately US$140 million. IAG has negotiated a substantial discount from the list price.
  • IAG will make the engine selection for the aircraft closer to the delivery time.
  • The Group has a range of financing options and will choose the most appropriate source closer to the delivery time.
  • These aircraft orders are consistent with International Consolidated Airlines Group’s previously communicated capital expenditure plans.
You might also enjoy reading  Iamgold Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.