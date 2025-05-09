IAG orders 53 long-haul aircraft from Airbus and Boeing

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) is ordering 53 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft for its long-haul fleet, comprising 32 Boeing 787-10 aircraft for British Airways and 21 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, which can be deployed within Aer Lingus, Iberia or LEVEL.

Subject to shareholder approval at the IAG’s Annual General Meeting in June, these new aircraft will enable IAG’s airlines to grow and replace their long-haul fleets with modern, fuel-efficient planes. The aircraft will be delivered between 2028 and 2033.

In addition, the order with Boeing grants British Airways the rights to elect to purchase up to 10 additional Boeing 787 aircraft and the order with Airbus grants IAG the rights to elect to purchase up to 13 additional Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.

Of the proposed 53 aircraft, 35 would serve to replace existing aircraft or, in the case of LEVEL, replace short-term leases.

As well as the replacements above, the new orders would also allow 18 aircraft for growth in International Consolidated Airlines Group’s core markets.

The Airbus A330-900neo aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines. British Airways’ Boeing 787-10 aircraft will be powered by General Electric engines. Both engine orders include comprehensive warranty and maintenance packages with Rolls-Royce and General Electric, respectively.

These new orders follow orders already placed in March this year, and announced today, for six Airbus A350-900s for Iberia, as well as six Airbus A350-1000s and six Boeing 777-9s for British Airways.

Luis Gallego, International Consolidated Airlines Group’s CEO, said: “This order marks another milestone in our strategy and transformation programme and underlines our commitment to strengthening our airline brands and enhancing our customer proposition. Looking ahead to the next decade, these new aircraft will enable us to strengthen our core markets and further improve our customer experience, while continuing to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”