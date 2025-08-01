Follow us on:

IAG reports €1.88bn H1 profit on strong travel demand

International Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) has announced its interim management statement for the six months to 30 June 2025:

The interim results will also be available on the IAG corporate website https://www.iairgroup.com/investors-and-shareholders, and the results have been submitted in full unedited text to the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

IAG will hold its H1 2025 results presentation for analysts and institutional investors at 8.30am (BST) on Friday 1 August 2025. There will be a live webcast of the presentation and slides.

Please register to view the webcast at: International Airlines Group Half Year 2025 Results | SparkLive | LSEG

