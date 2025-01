Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 14.8% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. with ticker code (HII) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $326.00 and $180.00 with the average target price sitting at $228.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $198.70 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day MA is $194.08 and the 200 day moving average is $243.86. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.87B. The current share price for the company is: $201.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,026,042,683 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.35, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).