Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 24.3% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HII) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $312.00 and $145.00 calculating the average target price we see $203.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at $163.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $190.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $235.42. The market capitalization for the company is 6.29B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $160.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,823,712,619 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.52, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).