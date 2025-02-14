Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 24.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HII) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $312.00 and $145.00 calculating the average target price we see $203.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at $163.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $190.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $235.42. The market capitalization for the company is 6.29B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $160.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,823,712,619 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.52, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 18.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 12.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 14.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$228.51’, now 22.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 20.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$227.34’, now 19.4% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.