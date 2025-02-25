Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$198.34’, now 17.5% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HII) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $312.00 and $145.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $198.34. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $168.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The day 50 moving average is $188.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $232.67. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.75B. The current share price for the company is: $172.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,932,934,360 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.36, revenue per share of $292.77 and a 3.56% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).