Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$198.34’, now 14.9% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HII) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $312.00 and $145.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $198.34. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $172.68 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is $186.18 while the 200 day moving average is $230.77. The company has a market capitalization of 6.74B. The current share price for the company is: $172.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,744,134,780 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.38, revenue per share of $292.77 and a 3.56% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).