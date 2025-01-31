Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 18.2% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HII) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $326.00 and $180.00 calculating the average target price we see $228.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $192.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of 7.65B. The current share price for the company is: $195.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,042,593,820 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.05, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).