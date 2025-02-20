Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$198.34’, now 16.9% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. with ticker code (HII) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $312.00 and $145.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $198.34. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $169.71 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.9%. The day 50 moving average is $189.09 while the 200 day moving average is $233.78. The market cap for the company is 6.80B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $173.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,946,886,631 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.46, revenue per share of $292.77 and a 3.56% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).