Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hercules Academy redefining men’s health at work

Hercules Plc

With Men’s Health Week 2025 taking centre stage from 9–15 June, Hercules Academy is stepping up with a focused, results-driven initiative aimed squarely at one of today’s most overlooked workplace issues, men’s health. Their online launch session, scheduled for 19 May at 2pm, is poised to deliver sharp, actionable insights in just 30 minutes, proving that brevity can be powerful when paired with purpose.

The timing could not be better. Post-pandemic, many businesses have shifted attention towards mental resilience, physical wellness, and workforce sustainability. Yet, male health concerns still lag behind in many corporate wellbeing programmes. Hercules Academy’s event confronts this imbalance head-on, addressing the reality that male employees are less likely to seek help, more likely to suffer in silence, and often miss out on early intervention opportunities.

Far from being a tick-box awareness exercise, the webinar is positioned as a catalyst for change. Organised with the explicit aim of building stronger, healthier teams, the session promises practical frameworks and tailored strategies that employers can immediately implement. It’s an invitation for leadership to rethink how they approach physical and mental fitness across their workforce.

This isn’t about gym memberships or vague wellness slogans. The initiative dives into the real-world demands of modern businesses: retention, productivity, resilience, and culture. Attendees can expect sharp insight into how men’s health influences these core areas, and how seemingly small shifts can have a significant cumulative impact. Whether it’s reducing absenteeism, improving team dynamics, or lowering stress-related attrition, the benefits of prioritising male wellbeing are measurable and immediate.

Crucially, Hercules Academy doesn’t approach this in isolation. Their session aligns with the broader goals of International Men’s Health Week, a movement that spans continents and unites organisations around a shared mission: to improve outcomes for men through awareness, education, and accessible support. By anchoring their event within this global framework, Hercules ensures that the lessons shared are not only locally relevant but internationally informed.

For HR leaders, team managers, and C-suite executives, the upcoming webinar offers more than a knowledge top-up, it’s a tool for competitive advantage. In an era where workplace culture defines brand perception and staff loyalty, those who lead on health strategy gain the trust and energy of their teams. Hercules Academy is providing the roadmap.

And for employees themselves, the message is equally vital. Men’s Health Week is a reminder that physical strength must be matched with mental clarity, and that silence around stress, anxiety, or physical symptoms has no place in a thriving workplace. The 30-minute session stands as both a signal and a solution: a recognition that men’s health matters, and that meaningful progress can start with a single, well-spent half-hour.

Hercules Academy’s Men’s Health Week webinar distils what so many initiatives miss, focus, credibility, and applicability. For businesses committed to evolving beyond superficial wellness policies, this is a chance to recalibrate with confidence.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services changes name to Hercules Plc, effective immediately

Hercules Site Services Plc has officially rebranded to Hercules Plc, effective May 2025, signaling a new era for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services delivers 17% revenue growth in H1 2025

Hercules Site Services plc reports strong revenue growth of 17%, exceeding £54 million, driven by UK infrastructure advancements and a robust labour supply strategy.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services joins Wessex Water’s new Civils Support Framework

Hercules Site Services plc secures a key role in Wessex Water's Civils Support Framework, enhancing construction support for vital infrastructure projects.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services delivers strong financial performance, exceeding market expectations

Hercules Site Services plc announces strong growth at its AGM, highlighting a 48% revenue increase and strategic advancements in the UK construction sector.

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director to boost growth in the UK infrastructure and construction sectors.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business, significantly reducing debt levels

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business for £2.4m, reducing debt by £9m and boosting focus on high-growth UK infrastructure sectors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple