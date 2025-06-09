Hercules Academy redefining men’s health at work

With Men’s Health Week 2025 taking centre stage from 9–15 June, Hercules Academy is stepping up with a focused, results-driven initiative aimed squarely at one of today’s most overlooked workplace issues, men’s health. Their online launch session, scheduled for 19 May at 2pm, is poised to deliver sharp, actionable insights in just 30 minutes, proving that brevity can be powerful when paired with purpose.

The timing could not be better. Post-pandemic, many businesses have shifted attention towards mental resilience, physical wellness, and workforce sustainability. Yet, male health concerns still lag behind in many corporate wellbeing programmes. Hercules Academy’s event confronts this imbalance head-on, addressing the reality that male employees are less likely to seek help, more likely to suffer in silence, and often miss out on early intervention opportunities.

Far from being a tick-box awareness exercise, the webinar is positioned as a catalyst for change. Organised with the explicit aim of building stronger, healthier teams, the session promises practical frameworks and tailored strategies that employers can immediately implement. It’s an invitation for leadership to rethink how they approach physical and mental fitness across their workforce.

This isn’t about gym memberships or vague wellness slogans. The initiative dives into the real-world demands of modern businesses: retention, productivity, resilience, and culture. Attendees can expect sharp insight into how men’s health influences these core areas, and how seemingly small shifts can have a significant cumulative impact. Whether it’s reducing absenteeism, improving team dynamics, or lowering stress-related attrition, the benefits of prioritising male wellbeing are measurable and immediate.

Crucially, Hercules Academy doesn’t approach this in isolation. Their session aligns with the broader goals of International Men’s Health Week, a movement that spans continents and unites organisations around a shared mission: to improve outcomes for men through awareness, education, and accessible support. By anchoring their event within this global framework, Hercules ensures that the lessons shared are not only locally relevant but internationally informed.

For HR leaders, team managers, and C-suite executives, the upcoming webinar offers more than a knowledge top-up, it’s a tool for competitive advantage. In an era where workplace culture defines brand perception and staff loyalty, those who lead on health strategy gain the trust and energy of their teams. Hercules Academy is providing the roadmap.

And for employees themselves, the message is equally vital. Men’s Health Week is a reminder that physical strength must be matched with mental clarity, and that silence around stress, anxiety, or physical symptoms has no place in a thriving workplace. The 30-minute session stands as both a signal and a solution: a recognition that men’s health matters, and that meaningful progress can start with a single, well-spent half-hour.

Hercules Academy’s Men’s Health Week webinar distils what so many initiatives miss, focus, credibility, and applicability. For businesses committed to evolving beyond superficial wellness policies, this is a chance to recalibrate with confidence.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.