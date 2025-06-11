Hercules plc to announce Interim Results on 17 June 2025

Hercules plc (LON:HERC), a leading technology-enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on Tuesday 17 June 2025.

