Funded construction training that builds more than skills

Hercules Plc

In the heart of the UK’s construction sector, Hercules Construction Academy is redefining workforce development through its comprehensive suite of funded training programmes. By leveraging government-backed initiatives, the academy is not only addressing the industry’s skills gap but also providing individuals and businesses with accessible pathways to professional growth.

Hercules Construction Academy offers a diverse range of courses tailored to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry. From foundational skills to specialised training, the academy ensures that learners are equipped with the knowledge and competencies required to excel in their roles. Courses cover areas such as plant operation, health and safety, utilities, and bespoke industry-specific programmes, all delivered by experienced instructors committed to practical, hands-on learning.

A standout feature of the academy’s offerings is its funded training programmes, designed to make high-quality education accessible to a broader audience. These initiatives are particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), self-employed individuals, and those seeking to enter or advance within the construction sector.

One such initiative is the Skills Escalator Fund, which provides Warwickshire-based SMEs with up to £750 per employee for training support, applicable to up to five employees per organisation. This funding enables businesses to upskill their workforce through certificated courses, enhancing productivity and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Additionally, the academy collaborates with City and Guilds Training Intertrain to offer Skills Bootcamps—flexible courses lasting up to 16 weeks that focus on sector-specific skills. These bootcamps are predominantly funded by the Department for Education, with SMEs contributing just 10% of the cost. Participants benefit from a curriculum that includes health and safety awareness, manual handling, working at heights, and other critical competencies, culminating in opportunities for employment interviews upon completion.

For residents of North Warwickshire, the academy provides fully funded training programmes aimed at unemployed individuals aged 16 and above. These 10-day courses are designed to equip participants with the essential skills needed to secure employment in the construction industry, addressing both the local unemployment rate and the sector’s demand for qualified workers.

Hercules Construction Academy’s commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its state-of-the-art facilities, which replicate modern construction sites to provide learners with realistic training environments. The academy’s emphasis on practical experience ensures that graduates are not only knowledgeable but also job-ready, capable of contributing effectively from day one.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

