Hercules Site Services delivers 17% revenue growth in H1 2025

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC), a leading technology-enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, has provided a trading update for the six months ended 31 March 2025, based on unaudited management accounts for the period.

The Company is pleased to announce it is trading in line with market expectations, with revenue expected to be more than £54 million for the first six months of the Company’s financial year.

This represents an increase of c. 17% on continuing operations compared to the six months ended 31 March 2024 (£46.2m). The Company’s revenue growth has been underpinned by continuing momentum at key infrastructure sites in the UK, and boosted by government commitments to the sector, reinforcing the Company’s strategy to focus on its Labour Supply business.

Hercules will publish its Interim Results in mid-June.

Brusk Korkmaz, Chief Executive Officer, Hercules Site Services, commented:

“We are delighted with the progress made in the first half of the financial year. We are trading in line with expectations and have delivered another period of good revenue growth, supported by a strong operational performance.

“The Company saw a significant increase in tender enquiries during Q2 and into Q3 across the water, highways, rail, power, oil & gas, and energy sectors, reflecting the growing confidence in UK infrastructure investment.

“Notably, we are well-positioned to benefit from the OFWAT approved £104bn investment in the water sector as AMP8 commences, which presents significant long-term opportunities for our civil projects and labour supply divisions.

“We remain confident in our strategy, the strength of our team, and our ability to deliver sustainable growth for the remainder of 2025 and beyond.”

