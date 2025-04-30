Grow wealth steadily with Arbuthnot Latham’s All-Seasons Portfolio

Markets shift with the winds of inflation, geopolitics, and innovation, but some investors prefer a steadier course. Arbuthnot Latham’s All-Seasons Portfolio is built for exactly that kind of journey: aiming to grow your capital in all climates, with less of the volatility.

In a financial landscape where economic cycles can turn quickly—driven by everything from fiscal policy to disruptive technology; investors need solutions that go beyond traditional equity-focused portfolios. Arbuthnot Latham’s All-Seasons Portfolio offers an investment strategy designed specifically to thrive in changing conditions, aiming to provide both stability and real growth over the long term.

The All-Seasons Portfolio is an actively managed investment solution tailored for clients seeking a lower-volatility approach without compromising on long-term performance. By investing across a wide range of asset classes, the portfolio is structured to weather different economic environments. Whether facing inflation, a recession, or a bull market driven by technological innovation, this portfolio is engineered to maintain resilience and deliver consistent returns.

Central to the strategy is diversification, deliberately avoiding overreliance on any single investment type. The portfolio includes an expansive mix of assets: global equities for capital appreciation, bonds for income and stability, gold and commodities as inflation hedges, and diversified hedge funds including trend-following strategies to mitigate downside risk. This multi-asset approach helps smooth the investor experience, aiming to deliver returns with lower volatility than a typical equity-heavy portfolio.

Crucially, the portfolio is not passively managed. It benefits from hands-on oversight by seasoned professionals who actively monitor global trends, market movements, and policy shifts. Adjustments are made in real time to preserve capital and pursue the portfolio’s performance target—at least 2% above the Consumer Price Index over a rolling five-year period. That focus on real returns is key to protecting and growing purchasing power, especially in inflationary times.

Investors in the All-Seasons Portfolio also gain access to Arbuthnot Latham’s hallmark personalised service. Each client receives tailored investment advice, regular portfolio reviews, and a dedicated investment manager to ensure their financial goals remain aligned with their evolving needs. This high-touch approach distinguishes the service from one-size-fits-all offerings, providing a sense of reassurance in uncertain markets.

For those concerned about equity valuations or seeking broader diversification to protect capital, the All-Seasons Portfolio presents a compelling option. It is particularly suited to investors who value both capital preservation and long-term wealth accumulation, without the stress of sharp market swings.

Arbuthnot Latham has created a portfolio that looks beyond today’s market headlines, embracing a philosophy of strategic flexibility and prudent risk management. The All-Seasons Portfolio is not just about enduring downturns—it is about building wealth steadily, regardless of what season the economy is in.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), trading as Arbuthnot Latham, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is based in London, United Kingdom.