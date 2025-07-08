Follow us on:

Arbuthnot names Charlotte Crosswell OBE as non-executive director

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) has announced the appointment of Charlotte Crosswell OBE as a new independent non-executive director, with effect from 16 July 2025. Ms Crosswell will also join on the board of Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited, the Company’s banking subsidiary, as an independent non-executive director from that date.

Sir Henry Angest, Chairman and Chief Executive of Arbuthnot Banking Group commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Charlotte Crosswell to the Board of the Company. She has a wealth of experience in financial services which will be of value as the business continues to grow over the coming years.”

Charlotte Louise Benham Crosswell, aged 52, is an experienced executive and non-executive director with a breadth of experience from roles in high growth sectors including financial technology and technology as well as financial services. Ms Crosswell has undertaken significant financial services and market infrastructure roles as Chair, CEO, Advisor and Non-Executive Director of regulated financial services and fintech firms, trading platforms, clearing houses and financial services lobbying groups.

She currently performs a number of board roles including as Executive Chair of Raidiam Services Limited which provides Software-as-a-Service that underpins data sharing-technologies for businesses and global regulators.  She was previously Chair and Trustee, Open Banking Ltd, the agency providing standards and industry guidelines in open banking. Her executive roles included being CEO, Innovate Finance, the industry body representing UK fintech, CEO of NASDAQ NLX, a start-up exchange, and she had other executive roles at NASDAQ international and before that at the London Stock Exchange where she was Head of International Business Development.

Charlotte Crosswell was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s 2021 Birthday Honours recognising her work in innovation and in financial services.

Ms Crosswell is or has been a director or trustee of the following companies in the last five years:

Current directorships:

Centre for Policy Studies Limited

Exadin Ltd

Freemarketfx Limited

Raidiam Services Limited

Past directorships:

Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology

Change Banking Limited (dissolved)

Open Banking Limited (Chair and Trustee)

Innovate Finance Limited

UK Finance Limited

There is no further information relating to Charlotte Crosswell that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 or paragraph 2(g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies or to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot names Charlotte Crosswell OBE as non-executive director

