Arbuthnot Banking expects pre-tax profits to be in line with market expectations

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) has issued a pre close trading update ahead of its final results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2024, which is scheduled for 27 March 2025.

Arbuthnot Banking continued to trade well in the fourth quarter of 2024. Accordingly, the Group expects to report pre-tax profits in line with the consensus market expectations which the Group believes currently stand at £34.5m.

