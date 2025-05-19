Follow us on:

Why digital assets and RegTech are driving insolvency innovation in 2025

Arbuthnot Banking Group

The insolvency protection sector is undergoing a significant transformation in 2025, driven by the emergence of digital assets and the adoption of regulatory technology (RegTech). These developments are redefining how insolvency practitioners operate, presenting new opportunities and challenges for investors.

In 2025, the insolvency protection sector is experiencing a paradigm shift, primarily influenced by the rise of digital assets and the integration of RegTech solutions. Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and tokenized securities, have become increasingly prevalent in corporate portfolios. This trend necessitates insolvency practitioners to develop expertise in valuing, managing, and recovering these assets, which often exist on decentralised platforms. The complexity of tracing and securing digital assets requires advanced technological tools and a deep understanding of blockchain technology.

Simultaneously, the sector is embracing RegTech to enhance compliance and risk management processes. RegTech solutions offer automated compliance monitoring, real-time reporting, and predictive analytics, enabling practitioners to navigate the complex regulatory landscape more efficiently. The adoption of these technologies not only improves operational efficiency but also reduces the risk of non-compliance, which can have significant financial and reputational repercussions.

The integration of digital assets and RegTech into insolvency practices is also influencing investor strategies. Investors are now considering the digital asset exposure of companies as a factor in risk assessment. Moreover, the use of RegTech provides greater transparency and accountability, which are critical factors for investor confidence. These technological advancements are creating new investment opportunities, particularly in firms that are at the forefront of adopting and integrating these innovations.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), trading as Arbuthnot Latham, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is based in London, United Kingdom.

