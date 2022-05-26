Goodbody Health announces the launch of its Health “MOT” diagnostic test

Goodbody Health (AQSE:GDBY) has announced that it has launched its core UK Health “MOT” test which offers a comprehensive summary of a person’s health. Keenly priced at £99, this new test includes innovative in-clinic diabetes and cholesterol tests, with results finalised in minutes. These tests determine a person’s risk for developing cardiac health problems or diabetes over the next 10 years. Consistent with our value of ‘Know More – Live Better”, knowing more about one’s current wellness empowers the individual to take better control of their health.

Goodbody products and services are focussed on prevention and will help alleviate the pressures on the NHS in line with the NHS long term plan. We are launching to coincide with Type 2 Diabetes prevention week, highlighting 1 in 15 people in the UK has diabetes according to Diabetes UK https://www.diabetes.org.uk/diabetes-the-basics and 1 million people who have type 2 diabetes that have not yet been diagnosed.

This health check, alongside our other diagnostic tests, will start as a trial in a number of chosen pharmacies and our own stores based in Bath and Bristol before rapidly being rolled out nationally. It will be provided within Goodbody’s nationwide distribution network of community pharmacies and supported with marketing materials and activities to drive traffic and increase footfall into pharmacies. The UK population is 67 million and an estimated 95% will visit a pharmacy at least once a year meaning a potential 63.7 million customers. https://www.rsph.org.uk/resourceLibrary/reducing-premature-mortality-the-role-of-community-pharmacies-.html