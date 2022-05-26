Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Goodbody Health announces the launch of its Health “MOT” diagnostic test

Goodbody Blood Testing

Goodbody Health (AQSE:GDBY) has announced that it has launched its core UK Health “MOT” test which offers a comprehensive summary of a person’s health. Keenly priced at £99, this new test includes innovative in-clinic diabetes and cholesterol tests, with results finalised in minutes. These tests determine a person’s risk for developing cardiac health problems or diabetes over the next 10 years. Consistent with our value of ‘Know More – Live Better”, knowing more about one’s current wellness empowers the individual to take better control of their health.

Goodbody products and services are focussed on prevention and will help alleviate the pressures on the NHS in line with the NHS long term plan.  We are launching to coincide with Type 2 Diabetes prevention week, highlighting 1 in 15 people in the UK has diabetes according to Diabetes UK https://www.diabetes.org.uk/diabetes-the-basics and 1 million people who have type 2 diabetes that have not yet been diagnosed.

This health check, alongside our other diagnostic tests, will start as a trial in a number of chosen pharmacies and our own stores based in Bath and Bristol before rapidly being rolled out nationally. It will be provided within Goodbody’s nationwide distribution network of community pharmacies and supported with marketing materials and activities to drive traffic and increase footfall into pharmacies.  The UK population is 67 million and an estimated 95% will visit a pharmacy at least once a year meaning a potential 63.7 million customers.  https://www.rsph.org.uk/resourceLibrary/reducing-premature-mortality-the-role-of-community-pharmacies-.html

Geremy Thomas, Goodbody Health Executive Chairman, said: “We are very excited about the launch of the MOT product. The recent pandemic has made us all realise that our health is our most important asset, there has never been a better time to take control of your current health. With a number of clinics already on board and the testing available using new, innovative technology, our developing network will soon be able to offer the MOT as an additional product within their pharmacy”.

You might also enjoy reading  Goodbody Health achieves highest quarterly profit to date
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Goodbody Health

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Goodbody Health

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.