Goodbody Health announces distribution agreement with Tasso

Goodbody Health (AQSE:GDBY) has announced that it has signed a contract with Tasso Inc, the leading provider of convenient, clinical grade blood collection solutions, for the UK pharmacy and wellness market. Tasso produces a signature line of virtually painless medical devices to draw a capillary blood sample with no needles and without the need for a phlebotomist, which can then be sent to an accredited laboratory for analysis using a compatible sample collection reservoir. This will allow more Goodbody Health clinics and wellness locations as well as other healthcare professionals to undertake the tests requiring more blood than is delivered through the finger prick method.

This is great news for Goodbody Health customers, who will soon have a larger range of patient-friendly options available from their local Goodbody Clinic to check on their health. Goodbody expects to be rolling the devices out through its growing network of pharmacies in the UK later this year. This is one of the many ways that Goodbody is planning to use the latest technology to bring the very best options to its customers.

To supplement our in-clinic services, we have also expanded our range of ‘at home’ test kits offered on stands supplied though a range of outlets. We are pleased to have achieved the placement of our first 100 stands offering options for those who prefer to test in the comfort of their own home.

Marc Howells, Goodbody Health Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is one of the biggest breakthroughs in the industry for a long time, allowing more pharmacists to offer the best test for each customer so they can ‘Know More – Live Better’.”

Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE: GDBY and OTCQB: GDBYF) is an aggregator of the highest quality, most innovative range of health and wellness services and products using the latest technology. With over 52 products today, tests include blood, genetic, covid and other diagnostic solutions to meet today’s fast evolving consumer expectations with more than 200,000 tests completed to date. A comprehensive portfolio of CBD based products complement the wellness range.

Goodbody Health, as a trusted distributor and retailer of accredited wellness products and diagnostic services, provides a unique ‘frontline’ healthcare service in the local community with expertise to enable customers to manage their health care digitally and make considered choices for their ‘health span’. Our products and services grow local level amenities through a network of over 200 independent community providers offering much needed revenue to pharmacists and others local providers, while alleviating pressure on the NHS.