Goodbody Health George Thomas steps up as new CEO

Goodbody Health (AQSE: GDBY) has announced that Marc Howells has resigned from the Board as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Marc for his contribution to the Company.

George Thomas, an existing Executive Director of Goodbody Health and Managing Director of Goodbody Wellness has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, also with immediate effect.

Geremy Thomas, Goodbody Health Executive Chairman, said: “We are very pleased to develop the business further under the guidance of George who has successfully led the clinic business for over two years.”

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE: GDBY and OTCQB: GDBYF) is an aggregator of the highest quality, most innovative range of health and wellness services and products using the latest technology. With over 52 products today, tests include blood, genetic, covid and other diagnostic solutions to meet today’s fast evolving consumer expectations with more than 200,000 tests completed to date. A comprehensive portfolio of CBD based products complement the wellness range.

Goodbody Health, as a trusted distributor and retailer of accredited wellness products and diagnostic services, provides a unique ‘frontline’ healthcare service in the local community with expertise to enable customers to manage their health care digitally and make considered choices for their ‘health span’. Our products and services grow local level amenities through a network of over 200 independent community providers offering much needed revenue to pharmacists and others local providers, while alleviating pressure on the NHS.