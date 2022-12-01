Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Goodbody Health George Thomas steps up as new CEO

Goodbody Health

Goodbody Health (AQSE: GDBY) has announced that Marc Howells has resigned from the Board as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.  The Company wishes to thank Marc for his contribution to the Company.

George Thomas, an existing Executive Director of Goodbody Health and Managing Director of Goodbody Wellness has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, also with immediate effect.

Geremy Thomas, Goodbody Health Executive Chairman, said: “We are very pleased to develop the business further under the guidance of George who has successfully led the clinic business for over two years.”

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE: GDBY and OTCQB: GDBYF) is an aggregator of the highest quality, most innovative range of health and wellness services and products using the latest technology.  With over 52 products today, tests include blood, genetic, covid and other diagnostic solutions to meet today’s fast evolving consumer expectations with more than 200,000 tests completed to date. A comprehensive portfolio of CBD based products complement the wellness range.

Goodbody Health, as a trusted distributor and retailer of accredited wellness products and diagnostic services, provides a unique ‘frontline’ healthcare service in the local community with expertise to enable customers to manage their health care digitally and make considered choices for their ‘health span’. Our products and services grow local level amenities through a network of over 200 independent community providers offering much needed revenue to pharmacists and others local providers, while alleviating pressure on the NHS.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.