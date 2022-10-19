Follow us on:

Goodbody Health agreement with Allied Pharmacies adds 17 Clinics

Allied Pharmacies and Goodbody Health

Goodbody Health (AQSE: GDBY) has today announced that it has signed an agreement with Allied Pharmacies Limited to join the Goodbody clinic network. The new Allied Pharmacies clinics adds 17 pharmacies that can provide a range of services including the range of diagnostic testing offered by the Goodbody clinics and other health services including ear wax micro suction.  Earwax removal is no longer offered by most GPs, so patients are increasingly turning to community pharmacies for advice and treatment.

2.3 million people a year in the UK experience build-up of earwax that requires removal, according to the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice)*. A build-up of earwax in the ear canal can cause hearing loss and discomfort, contributes to infections, and can exacerbate stress, social isolation, and depression.

The painless wax removal procedure can be completed in one 30 minute appointment through their local Goodbody clinic with customers able to book online through the Goodbody website. The micro suction earwax removal service uses a small vacuum to safely and gently remove stubborn ear wax using a high-definition digital otoscopy system – the world’s first all-in-one ear and hearing healthcare assessment device, at an Allied Pharmacies clinic.

Marc Howells, Goodbody Health Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to be working together with Allied Pharmacies group of community pharmacies, whom we welcome to our Goodbody network.  The widening of our network will drive more footfall to local pharmacies and help more customers improve their Wellbeing.”

