Gold 2026: Strengthening fundamentals support the next phase

Gold has entered 2026 with renewed strength and a clear shift in market positioning. After breaking decisively above four-and-a-half thousand dollars per ounce and briefly surpassing five thousand, the metal demonstrated both momentum and resilience. Although short-term pullbacks followed, buying interest quickly re-emerged.

Institutional forecasts for 2026 have moved higher, reflecting growing confidence in the structural drivers supporting the asset. Median projections now anticipate average prices well above previous cycle highs, with some scenarios extending towards six thousand dollars per ounce by year end if supportive macroeconomic conditions persist.

Central bank demand continues to provide a firm foundation. Ongoing reserve diversification has altered the long-term supply-demand balance in favour of sustained price support. Official sector accumulation reduces the likelihood of prolonged downside pressure and reinforces gold’s strategic role within diversified portfolios.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.