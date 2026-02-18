Follow us on:

KEFI marks start of construction at Tulu Kapi Gold Project

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) has reported that a groundbreaking ceremony took place earlier today for the Company’s high-grade/high-recovery Tulu Kapi Gold Project which is owned by KEFI subsidiary Tulu Kapi Gold Mines S.C.

The ceremony, formally marking the start of construction, was attended by His Excellency Abiy Ahmed Ali (PhD) Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and His Excellency Shimelis Abdisa, President (Chief Administrator) of the Oromia Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, together with other senior Government and local community representatives, members of the KEFI/TKGM teams, and other Project stakeholders.

The ceremony took place at the construction site of the new precinct in the local village of Genji being built by TKGM to house resettled farmers from the Tulu Kapi mining licence area.  This is part of the livelihood restoration and development programme being undertaken by TKGM as part of the Project, and includes financial compensation, new farmlands, vocational training, education and health facilities.

KEFI Founder and Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, commented:

“We are deeply honoured and proud to be entrusted with the responsibility to implement the Tulu Kapi Gold Project, which we believe is Africa’s highest grade and highest recovery gold development.

“Having been banked by major African development institutions as well as international mining specialist investors, we have designed and now implement all aspects of the Project to the highest Ethiopian and international standards for environment, social, technical and financial disciplines.”

