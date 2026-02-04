Gold price regains $5,000 level as buyers return after pullback

Gold has moved back above the $5,000 per ounce threshold following a sharp correction that shook investor confidence but ultimately prompted a renewed wave of buying. After briefly falling to around $4,450 earlier in the week, the precious metal rebounded strongly, reflecting revived interest from market participants positioning around perceived value levels.

The recovery was underpinned by a combination of technical and macroeconomic factors. The initial selloff, which erased over $1,000 from recent record highs, triggered a wave of dip-buying as investors viewed the pullback as overextended. Market sentiment appears to be shifting in favour of gold once more, especially as geopolitical risk and monetary policy uncertainty continue to weigh on other asset classes.

Gold’s climb back toward the $5,100 range has been supported by global buyers re-entering the market. Institutional participants, retail investors and central banks have all been cited as contributors to the bounce. With volatility persisting across equity markets and concerns over inflation expectations resurfacing, the yellow metal is regaining traction as a potential hedge.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.