Gold poised at the edge of policy pivot

The precious‑metal complex is showing renewed life because the Federal Reserve may be closer than previously thought to cutting rates. Market models currently assign roughly a two‑thirds probability of a quarter‑point reduction at the December meeting. The prospect of a rate cut reduces the opportunity cost of holding non‑yielding assets such as gold. A weaker U.S. dollar, which typically supports bullion prices, is a further tailwind.

At the same time, incoming U.S. data is flashing caution on the economic front. Consumer sentiment has dropped to its weakest level in years, layoffs have spiked in both government and retail sectors, and the grip of the lengthy government shutdown has cast a shadow over economic visibility. In that setting, gold’s appeal as a hedge against uncertainty rises—not because inflation is spiking, but because growth risk is rising and policy may be loosening.

From a tactical standpoint, the key risks for gold include an abrupt strengthening of the U.S. economy (which could push rate‑cut prospects out), a sudden rise in yields (making gold less competitive), or a meaningful strengthening of the dollar. On the upside, further policy dovishness, deteriorating economic readings, or heightened geopolitical risk would likely tilt the trade in favour of the metal.

