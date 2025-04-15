Global Opportunities Trust Factsheet March 2025 (LON:GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its monthly portfolio update. As at 31 March 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £114.2m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2025
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country of Incorporation
|% of Net Assets
|1
|AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
|Financials
|Japan
|12.3
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|6.9
|3
|Alibaba Group
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hong Kong
|3.4
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.1
|6
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|3.0
|7
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|8
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|9
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.3
|10
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.2
|11
|RTX
|Industrials
|United States
|2.1
|12
|Qinetiq
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|13
|Jet2
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|14
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.8
|15
|Terveystalo
|Health Care
|Finland
|1.8
|16
|Azelis Group
|Materials
|Belgium
|1.7
|17
|Bakkafrost
|Consumer Staples
|Denmark
|1.7
|18
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|1.6
|19
|Breedon Group
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.5
|20
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.4
|21
|Nestle
|Consumer Staples
|Switzerland
|1.2
|22
|Intel
|Information Technology
|United States
|1.2
|23
|Danieli
|Industrials
|Italy
|0.9
|24
|Philips
|Health Care
|Netherlands
|0.8
|25
|Kalmar
|Industrials
|Finland
|0.8
|Total equity investments
|64.1
|Cash and other net assets
|35.9
|Net assets
|100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2025
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|21.3
|United Kingdom
|14.0
|Japan
|12.3
|Americas: Private Equity Fund
|6.9
|Americas: Direct Equities
|6.2
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|3.4
|Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
|35.9
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2025
|% of Net Assets
|Financials: Japan Fund
|12.3
|Financials: Private Equity Fund
|6.9
|Financials: Direct Equities
|2.7
|Total Financials
|21.9
|Industrials
|12.1
|Consumer Staples
|8.9
|Energy
|5.3
|Health Care
|4.3
|Communication Services
|3.8
|Consumer Discretionary
|3.4
|Materials
|3.2
|Information Technology
|1.2
|Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
|35.9
|100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment’s principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
Global Opportunities Trust is a self-managed investment trust aiming to deliver long-term real returns by investing globally in undervalued assets across public and private markets.