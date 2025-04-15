Follow us on:

Global Opportunities Trust Factsheet March 2025 (LON:GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its monthly portfolio update. As at 31 March 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £114.2m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2025

RankCompanySectorCountry of  Incorporation% of Net Assets 
1AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*FinancialsJapan12.3
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg6.9
3Alibaba GroupConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong3.4
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.1
5TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.1
6Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance3.0
7Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.8
8Lloyds Banking GroupFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.7
9OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.3
10ENIEnergyItaly2.2
11RTXIndustrialsUnited States2.1
12QinetiqIndustrialsUnited Kingdom2.0
13Jet2IndustrialsUnited Kingdom1.8
14SanofiHealth CareFrance1.8
15TerveystaloHealth CareFinland1.8
16Azelis GroupMaterialsBelgium1.7
17BakkafrostConsumer StaplesDenmark1.7
18General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States1.6
19Breedon GroupMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.5
20Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.4
21NestleConsumer StaplesSwitzerland1.2
22IntelInformation TechnologyUnited States1.2
23DanieliIndustrialsItaly0.9
24PhilipsHealth CareNetherlands0.8
25KalmarIndustrialsFinland0.8
  Total equity investments64.1
  Cash and other net assets35.9
  Net assets100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2025

 % of Net Assets
Europe ex UK21.3
United Kingdom14.0
Japan12.3
Americas: Private Equity Fund6.9
Americas: Direct Equities6.2
Asia Pacific ex Japan3.4
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets35.9
 100.0
  

Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2025

 % of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund12.3
Financials: Private Equity Fund6.9
Financials: Direct Equities2.7
Total Financials21.9
Industrials12.1
Consumer Staples8.9
Energy5.3
Health Care4.3
Communication Services 3.8
Consumer Discretionary3.4
Materials3.2
Information Technology 1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets35.9
 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment’s principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

3798-Global-Opportunities-Factsheet-Mar-CLDownload

Global Opportunities Trust is a self-managed investment trust aiming to deliver long-term real returns by investing globally in undervalued assets across public and private markets.

