Global Opportunities Trust Factsheet March 2025 (LON:GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its monthly portfolio update. As at 31 March 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £114.2m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 12.3 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 6.9 3 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 3.4 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 5 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.1 6 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 3.0 7 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 8 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 2.7 9 Orange Communication Services France 2.3 10 ENI Energy Italy 2.2 11 RTX Industrials United States 2.1 12 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.0 13 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 1.8 14 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 15 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.8 16 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 1.7 17 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.7 18 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.6 19 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.5 20 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 21 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.2 22 Intel Information Technology United States 1.2 23 Danieli Industrials Italy 0.9 24 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.8 25 Kalmar Industrials Finland 0.8 Total equity investments 64.1 Cash and other net assets 35.9 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2025

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 21.3 United Kingdom 14.0 Japan 12.3 Americas: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Americas: Direct Equities 6.2 Asia Pacific ex Japan 3.4 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 35.9 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 12.3 Financials: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Financials: Direct Equities 2.7 Total Financials 21.9 Industrials 12.1 Consumer Staples 8.9 Energy 5.3 Health Care 4.3 Communication Services 3.8 Consumer Discretionary 3.4 Materials 3.2 Information Technology 1.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 35.9 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment’s principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

Global Opportunities Trust is a self-managed investment trust aiming to deliver long-term real returns by investing globally in undervalued assets across public and private markets.

