Multi-asset investing is becoming a core strategy for portfolios

Multi-asset investing is gaining serious traction among long-term allocators because it provides a straightforward answer to a structural problem: traditional portfolios are too exposed to single risk factors. When both equities and bonds fall at the same time, the standard 60/40 approach offers little defence. Multi-asset strategies aim to fix this by building portfolios that combine a wider range of asset classes in a more flexible, responsive way.

Instead of relying on fixed weights between stocks and bonds, multi-asset portfolios adjust their exposures depending on the market environment. The focus is on managing volatility, preserving capital, and creating more stable return streams over time.

Alternatives, commodities, real assets, and liquid absolute return strategies are being integrated as core components of multi-asset portfolios. These exposures are not included just for diversification, but because they behave differently under stress. This gives allocators more levers to pull when markets move sharply, without having to step out of their long-term investment framework.

