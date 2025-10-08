France’s Albatros order may reshape Dassault’s trajectory

In early October 2025, Dassault Aviation confirmed a fresh order from the French government for additional Falcon Albatros surveillance aircraft. The announcement follows coverage in defence media and is duly reflected in Dassault’s own press materials. France’s decision is rooted in a drive to reinforce intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities while anchoring procurement around a trusted indigenous supplier.

For Dassault, this contract deepens the company’s role in national strategic systems and boosts its recurring services and maintenance exposure. The Albatros programme aligns well with Dassault’s existing capabilities in business jets (Falcon series) and military aviation.

Global Opportunities Trust (GOT), a UK-listed investment trust, holds Dassault Aviation as one of its top equity positions, with a weight of approximately 2.8 % of net assets as of 31 August 2025. GOT’s strategy emphasises underappreciated industrials, resilient defence franchises, and long-term thematic orientation.

In the broader scheme, Dassault’s strengthened role in ISR infrastructure may also position it for richer aftermarket margins and longer product lifecycle revenues.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.