Global Opportunities Trust Annual Results Deliver 4.1% Total NAV Return

Global equity investment trust, Global Opportunities Trust Plc (LON:GOT) has published annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Financial Highlights

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE – cum inc. +2.7% NET ASSET VALUE TOTAL RETURN (with dividends added back)* +4.1% SHAREHOLDERS’ FUNDS £109.3m share price DISCOUNT TO NET ASSET VALUE* -23.5%

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 % Change Net assets/shareholders’ funds (£) 109,295,000 106,411,000 +2.7 Shares in issue 29,222,180 29,222,180 – Net asset value per share – cum inc. (pence)* 374.0 364.1 +2.7 Net asset value total return (with dividends added back) (%)* 4.1 1.7 n/a Share price (pence) 286.0 298.0 -4.0 Dividend per share (pence) 10.0 5.0 +100.0 Share price total return (with dividends added back) (%)* -2.4 -3.6 n/a Share price discount to net asset value (%)* -23.5 -18.2 n/a Ongoing charges ratio (%)* 0.8 0.9 n/a

* Alternative Performance Measure.

CHAIR’S STATEMENT

Introduction

I am pleased to present the Company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Investment performance

The Company’s Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) Total Return grew by 4.1% during the year however its share price dropped by 4.0% reflecting a widening of the discount to NAV. In comparison, the FTSE All-World Total Return Index rose by 19.8% and the Bloomberg Global Bond Index declined slightly. Equity markets remained narrow in their returns with particular reference to a small number of US technology companies where artificial intelligence became the central theme.

Shareholders should note however that the Company has no stated benchmark against which it seeks to outperform. Its objective is to achieve real long-term total return through investing in undervalued global securities. In this regard the Company’s NAV Total Return over the past three years has averaged 6.8% despite the Company retaining a defensive investment posture, achieved through a combination of high cash levels and the nature of the equity holdings.

As at 31 December 2024 the Company had net assets of £109.3 million. The NAV per ordinary share was 374.0p and the middle market price per share on the London Stock Exchange was 286.0p, representing a discount to NAV of 23.5%. The Company’s discount is discussed in more detail in the section that follows.

Further details on the investment performance of the Company during the year under review are provided in the Executive Director’s Report.

Discount and appointment of broker

The Company’s discount to underlying NAV averaged 20.5% during the year, and at the year end stood at 23.5%. The Board is very conscious of the level of the discount and will look closely at a range of options for improving the marketability of the Company. To this end Cavendish have been appointed as company broker with effect from 3 February 2025 to assist with efforts to improve demand for the Company’s shares. Further initiatives will be put in place in the coming year.

Although there were no share buybacks conducted during the year, the Board remains of the opinion that having the option to utilise share buybacks as a discount control mechanism is important and is therefore requesting that shareholders approve a renewal to this authority at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’).

Increased final dividend

The return per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024 was 14.9p (2023: 5.9p), comprising a revenue return of 7.4p per share and a capital return of 7.5p per share. The Board is proposing a final dividend of 10.0p per share, representing a doubling of the prior year’s dividend (2023: 5.0p). Subject to the approval of the payment of the final dividend by shareholders at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on 30 May 2025 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 2 May 2025. This dividend is fully covered by the Company’s revenue reserves and exceeds the minimum that the Company is obliged to distribute under law to maintain its investment trust status.

Board composition

The Board believes that its size and composition remain appropriate for the activities of the Company and the Board retains a good balance of skills and business experience to enable it to operate effectively. As such, all Directors will be standing for re- election at the forthcoming AGM.

Annual General Meeting

This year’s AGM will be held on 15 May 2025 at the offices of Juniper Partners Limited, 28 Walker Street, Edinburgh EH3 7HR at 12 noon.

In addition to the formal business of the meeting, Dr Nairn will provide a short presentation to shareholders on the performance of the Company over the past year as well as an outlook for the future.

The AGM is an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions of both the Board and of the Executive Director, and as always, the Board would welcome your attendance. If you are unable to attend the AGM in person, I would encourage you to vote in favour of all resolutions by Form of Proxy and appointing me (as Chair of the meeting) as your proxy to ensure your vote is registered.

Outlook

Whilst last year we thought that significant market rallies would be likely in response to falling inflation, these rallies have been sustained longer than we might have expected. The reason probably lies in the growth recorded in the US which has given rise to the hope that there will be a ‘soft landing’ and a meaningful recession will be avoided. Should this occur, it is just about possible to make an argument for the current extended equity valuations, however this would not leave much room for significant returns. If the global economy were to follow normal historic patterns, then there will be significant scope for negative corporate profit outcomes which would quickly puncture the current prevailing sanguine view of equity markets. Against this backdrop the Company has retained a broadly similar structure to last year in anticipation of new opportunities arising.

As noted earlier, whilst the Company’s NAV rose slightly over the year this was not reflected in the share price such that the discount widened further. To address this, efforts have begun to increase investors’ awareness of the Company and these will be intensified during 2025.

Once again, we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to the day when the investment landscape is more attractive. Periodically, investment articles are posted on the Company’s website when we encounter investment issues worthy of comment and we would encourage shareholders to sign up to the website to receive such notifications during the year.

Keep up to date

Shareholders can also keep up to date on the performance of the portfolio through the Company’s website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com where you will find information on the Company, a monthly factsheet and regular updates from Dr Nairn.

As always, the Board welcomes communication from shareholders and I can be contacted directly through the Company Secretary at [email protected].

Cahal Dowds

Chair

3 April 2025

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

Background and context

The year was one where strong returns were delivered by global equities but focussed on a narrow range of companies. Government bonds on the other hand recorded a marginal decline. Sentiment on inflation and hence interest rates fluctuated through the year as the US Federal Reserve painted a more positive picture but with periodic reservations expressed. On the political side the damage done by the post Covid inflationary jump could be seen in the anti-incumbency voting patterns. In the UK this resulted in a Labour landslide and the return of President Trump in the US. Hitherto governments have not had to deal with the consequences of the post global financial crisis build up in government debt and it is not a winning strategy when seeking votes to focus on coming fiscal issues. Normal practice is that during the post-election period the new government then resets expectations as the reality of dealing with historic level fiscal overhangs are confronted. In the UK this has led to a rapid change in sentiment to the new Labour government. In the US it is too early to tell but the most likely outcome from President Trump will be to continue with debt expansion and pressurise the Federal Reserve to cut rates. There will be resistance which may lead to questioning of the Federal Reserve’s independence. None of this is supportive for asset markets. On the other hand, the US has continued to deliver economic growth which has channelled into excitement largely focussed on artificial intelligence related businesses. At an aggregate level this has left the US cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio at its second most expensive level in history, higher than 1929 and only exceeded by the technology, media and telecommunications peak of late 2000.

As many commentators have pointed out: a large part of global equity gains flowed from a small number of technology companies, the so called ‘magnificent seven’ (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla). On the negative side, for the indices, this does pose some considerable risk if expectations are not met. On the positive side, it means that there have been different price experiences across sectors and market capitalisation levels. Whilst we remain of the view that the aggregate risk/reward on equities is not attractive, it is important to remember that in a market which has displayed such narrowness, opportunities may exist in areas where less attention has been directed. In anticipation of this, the Company’s Sub-Advisor has added experienced research resources with a long history in smaller and mid-cap equities. It is important to be ready to invest when the opportunities arise.

The economic path is not entirely clear. Under normal circumstances the need to address the debt overhang would cause the economy to slow and equity markets to retrench accordingly. Inflation would continue on a downward path and whilst recession would appear, the conditions for an upswing would begin to form. However, it is unlikely that President Trump would willingly countenance such an outcome. All that he has said suggests that there will initially be little by the way of fiscal tightening and enormous pressure will be exerted for monetary laxity. It is not clear what the initial market reactions to this will be but ultimately it is a combination of policies which would unsettle bond markets as funding requirements continue to grow. A perception that control of inflation has been subordinated to presidential whim is not an environment conducive to premium pricing of assets. We therefore retain our caution with the caveat that there are some pockets of attractive valuations.

The portfolio

The structure of the portfolio has changed somewhat from last year. Part of this was driven by necessity and part by design.

The necessity element related to the Templeton European Long-Short fund holding. Since we initiated the holding the fund had performed much as we had hoped providing support in difficult markets and largely eking out gains in more buoyant ones. However, the manager of the fund departed and as a consequence we took the decision to exit our holding. The return for 2024 until the exit point was marginally positive. Since initiation, in December 2021, this fund investment has returned 53.9% and contributed a realised gain of £5.3m.

The direct equity holdings were increased to about 45% of the Company’s net assets from 40% at the end of 2023. The return over the period was approximately 8%. Within this there were a number of changes. The first was that positions in a number of Japanese companies were exited as price targets were triggered. These included Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Daiwa House Murata, and Nabtesco. The reverse of these trades was the investment in the AVI Japanese Special Situations fund which afforded us access to attractively priced smaller Japanese companies with inefficient balance sheets where there was pressure for corporate change. Towards the end of 2024 we also invested in a number of smaller European companies including Kalmar, the port equipment company spun out from Cargotec, and the fish farming company Bakkafrost.

The Volunteer Park Capital Fund rose slightly over the year and as its portfolio matures and their companies perform, we are beginning to see the expected distributions occur.

Overall, the cash component remained high at 34.2% (combining liquidity funds and net current assets). The high level of cash reflects the difficulty in finding undervalued investments, but, when these appear,

cash will be reduced. Over the year, the cash return was 4.5% against the NAV Total Return of 4.1%. For comparative purposes, the Bloomberg Global Bond Index was marginally negative whilst the FTSE All-World Index Total Return was 19.8%. For the second year in a row the Company was short listed for the Investment Week Investment Company of the year in the Flexible category. Whilst the returns lagged those of the global equity index these have to be viewed in the context of historically high equity valuations in a world of meaningful economic risk. We are beginning to see some additional opportunities and are confident that we have the additional resources to make sure we exploit them as they arise.

Future prospects

Equity valuations remain stretched and the macro environment weighed down with debt. Perversely, this is a positive for the Company. Cracks will begin to appear and when they do the Company is well placed to take advantage of them. The portfolio has been structured to try and give downside protection but still provide positive returns whilst we wait for rationality to return. The most exciting period will be when this happens and the portfolio can be restructured into one with significantly higher upside. As previously mentioned in the Chair’s Statement, the Company’s share price discount to NAV widened during the year. I will be working with the Board and our newly appointed broker, Cavendish, to address the discount during 2025. Through positive investment performance, our aim is to continue to attract new shareholders and grow the Company.

Dr Sandy Nairn

Executive Director

3 April 2025

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

as at 31 December 2024

Company Sector Country of Incorporation Valuation£’000 % of Net assets AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund1 Financials Japan 12,987 11.9 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp2 Financials Luxembourg 8,130 7.4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3,501 3.2 TotalEnergies Energy France 3,133 2.9 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2,873 2.6 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2,666 2.4 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2,605 2.4 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2,595 2.4 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2,492 2.3 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 2,362 2.2 ENI Energy Italy 2,313 2.1 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2,261 2.1 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2,218 2.0 Orange Communication Services France 2,118 1.9 RTX Industrials United States 2,100 1.9 Sanofi Health Care France 1,845 1.7 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1,789 1.6 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 1,789 1.6 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1,677 1.5 Whitbread Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom 1,618 1.5 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1,482 1.4 Intel Information Technology United States 1,281 1.2 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1,213 1.1 Philips Health Care Netherlands 942 0.9 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 927 0.9 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 906 0.8 Kalmar Industrials Finland 838 0.8 Danieli Industrials Italy 816 0.7 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 422 0.4 Equity Investments 71,899 65.8 Liquidity Fund Investments 22,287 20.4 Total Investments 94,186 86.2 Cash and other net assets 15,109 13.8 Net Assets 109,295 100.0

1 Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

2 Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

STRATEGIC REVIEW

Introduction

The purpose of this report is to provide shareholders with details of the Company’s strategy, objectives and business model as well as the principal and emerging risks and challenges the Company has faced during the year under review. It should be read in conjunction with the Chair’s Statement, the Executive Director’s Report and the portfolio information, which provide a review of the Company’s investment activity and outlook.

The Board is responsible for the stewardship of the Company, including overall strategy, investment policy, dividends, corporate governance procedures and risk management. The Board assesses the performance of the Company against its investment objective at each Board meeting by considering the key performance indicators.

Business and Status

The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust.

The Company is registered in Scotland as a public limited company and is an investment company within the meaning of section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an authorised investment trust under sections 1158 and 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and the ongoing requirements for approved companies as detailed in Chapter 3 of Part 2 of the Investment Trust (Approved Company) (Tax) Regulations 2011. In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has conducted its affairs so as to enable it to continue to maintain its status as an investment trust.

The Company is a self-managed investment company run by its Board and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) as a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager.

The Company’s shares are listed on the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies (‘AIC’), a trade body which promotes investment companies and develops best practice for its members.

Investment Objective

The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued asset classes. The portfolio is managed without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Investment Policy

The Company invests in a range of assets across both public and private markets throughout the world. These assets include both listed and unquoted securities, investments and interests in other investment companies and investment funds (including limited partnerships and offshore funds) as well as bonds (including index-linked securities) and cash as appropriate.

Any single investment in the Company’s portfolio may not exceed 15% of the Company’s total assets at the time of the relevant investment (the ‘Single Investment Limit’).

The Company may invest in other investment companies or funds and may appoint one or more sub-advisors to manage a portion of the portfolio if, in either case, the Board believes that doing so will provide access to specialist knowledge that is expected to enhance returns. The Company will gain exposure to private markets directly and indirectly through investments and interest in other investment companies and investment funds (including limited partnerships and offshore funds). The Company’s investment directly and indirectly in private markets (including through investment companies and investment funds) shall not, in aggregate, exceed 30% of the Company’s total assets, calculated at the time of the relevant investment.

The Company will invest no more than 15% of its total assets in other closed-ended listed investment companies (including investment trusts).

The Company may also invest up to 50% of its total assets in bonds, debt instruments, cash or cash equivalents when the Board believes extraordinary market or economic conditions make equity investment unattractive or while seeking appropriate investment opportunities for the portfolio or to maintain liquidity. The Single Investment Limit does not apply to cash or cash equivalents in such circumstances. In addition, the Company may purchase derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.

From time to time, when deemed appropriate and only where permitted in accordance with the UK Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013, the Company may borrow for investment purposes up to the equivalent of 25% of its total assets. By contrast, the Company’s portfolio may from time to time have substantial holdings of debt instruments, cash or short-term deposits.

The investment objective and policy are intended to ensure that the Company has the flexibility to seek out value across asset classes rather than being constrained by a relatively narrow investment objective. The objective and policy allow the Company to be constrained in its investment selection only by valuation and to be pragmatic in portfolio construction by only investing in assets which the Executive Director considers to be undervalued on an absolute basis.

Investment Strategy

The Company’s portfolio is managed without reference to any stock market index. Investments are selected for the portfolio only after extensive research by the Executive Director. The Executive Director’s approach is long-term and focused on absolute valuation. Dr Nairn aims to identify and invest in undervalued asset classes, and to have the patience to hold them until they achieve their long-term earnings potential or valuation.

Dividend Policy

The Company does not have a stated dividend policy.

The Company’s investment objective is to provide real long-term total return rather than income growth. As a result, the level of revenue generated from the portfolio will vary from year to year, and any dividend paid to shareholders is likely to fluctuate.

The Board is mindful that in order for the Company to continue to qualify as an investment trust, the Company is not permitted to retain more than 15% of eligible investment income arising during any accounting period. Accordingly, the Board will ensure that any declared dividend is sufficient to enable the Company to maintain its investment trust status.

Management Arrangements

As a self-managed investment trust, the Board is fully responsible for the management of the Company and all required reporting to the FCA in respect of the safeguarding of the Company’s assets.

The global listed equities portion of the portfolio is managed by Dr Nairn, who is a full time Executive Director of the Company. In addition, the Company entered into a strategic relationship with Goodhart Partners LLP (‘Goodhart’) in 2023. Goodhart’s role is twofold, both to introduce private market opportunities to the Company, and to provide investment sub-advisory services to the Company to assist Dr Nairn in managing the global listed equities mandate. Goodhart has added significant analytical resource to assist with the management of the Company. This resource brings specialist knowledge in a number of key investment areas including global technology and small/mid cap stocks. Further information on Goodhart is available via their website at www.goodhartpartners.com.

Portfolio Performance

Full details on the Company’s activities during the year under review are contained in the Chair’s Statement and Executive Director’s Report. The portfolio consisted of 29 investments, excluding cash and other net assets as at 31 December 2024, thus ensuring that the Company has a suitable spread of investment risk.

Key Performance Indicators

At each Board meeting, the Directors consider key performance indicators to assess whether the Company is meeting its investment objective.

The key performance indicators used to measure the performance of the Company over time are as follows:

Share price total return to 31 December 2024 1 year (%) 3 years (%) 5 years (%) Global Opportunities Trust plc -2.4 3.2 1.9 AIC Flexible Investments peer group† 8.0 -5.7 15.9 FTSE All-World Total Return Index* 19.8 28.5 74.2

NAV Total Return to 31 December 2024 1 year (%) 3 years (%) 5 years (%) Global Opportunities Trust plc 4.1 22.6 27.1 AIC Flexible Investments peer group† 7.9 6.2 39.1 FTSE All-World Total Return Index* 19.8 28.5 74.2

Share Price Discount to NAVas at 31 December 2024 (%) 2023 (%) 2022 (%) Global Opportunities Trust plc 23.5 18.2 13.5 AIC Flexible Investments peer group† 22.0 18.3 14.4

Ongoing charges ratio to 31 December 2024 (%) 2023 (%) 2022 (%) Global Opportunities Trust plc 0.8 0.9 0.9 AIC Flexible Investments peer group† 0.9 0.9 1.0

† Source: theaic.co.uk & Morningstar. The Company is classified by the Association of Investment Companies in its Flexible Investment sector. This sector’s performance indicators have been shown for comparative purposes only.

* The Company does not formally benchmark its performance against a specific index, the FTSE All-World Total Return Index (in sterling) has been shown for comparative purposes only.

Gearing

The Company did not have any borrowings and did not use derivative instruments for currency hedging during the year ended 31 December 2024. The Company’s investment in the Templeton European Long-Short Equity Fund, which used derivatives, was sold on 1 November 2024.

Principal Risks

The Board, in conjunction with the Audit and Management Engagement Committee, has undertaken a robust annual assessment and review of all the risks facing the Company, together with a review of any new and emerging risks which may have arisen during the year. These risks are formalised within the Company’s risk assessment matrix which is formally reviewed on a semi-annual basis by the Audit and Management Engagement Committee. There have been no new risks identified during the year, however, geopolitical risk has moved from being an emerging risk and is now considered to be a principal risk.

The principal risks and any emerging risks and uncertainties facing the Company, together with a summary of the mitigating actions and controls in place to manage these risks, and how these risks have changed over the period are set out below:

Principal Risks Mitigation and Controls Geopolitical RiskHeightened geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with potential new trade tariffs introduced by the US, could have an adverse impact on global markets and impact the Company’s portfolio. Now considered a principal risk, rather than an emerging risk The Board regularly reviews the Company’s portfolio, including geographical split, and its performance against its stated investment objective. Ongoing discussions between the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor ensures that the portfolio has exposure to various geographies and sectors, in order to reduce risk relative to less-diversified portfolios. Investment and Strategy RiskThere can be no guarantee that the investment objective of the Company, to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued asset classes, will be achieved. No change to this risk The Board meets regularly to discuss and challenge the portfolio performance and strategy and to receive investment updates from the Executive Director. The Board receives quarterly reports detailing all portfolio transactions and any other significant changes in the market or stock outlooks. Key Person RiskThe Company’s ability to deliver its investment strategy is dependent on the Executive Director, Dr Nairn. A change in key investment management personnel who are involved in the management of the Company’s portfolio could impact on future performance and the Company’s ability to deliver on its investment strategy. No change to this risk The Board frequently considers succession planning. Dr Nairn has day-to-day responsibility for the investment management of the Company and the Sub-Advisor has a dedicated investment team supporting the Company. Dr Nairn and the Board are also in regular contact with the Sub-Advisor (who attends Board meetings upon request), and underlying fund managers and would be informed of any proposed changes in their personnel. Financial and Economic RiskThe Company’s investments are impacted by financial and economic factors including market prices, interest rates, foreign exchange rates, liquidity and inflation, which could cause losses within the portfolio. No change to this risk The Board receives regular updates on the composition of the Company’s investment portfolio and market developments from the Executive Director. Investment performance is continually monitored specifically in the light of emerging risks throughout the period. The Board regularly reviews and agrees policies for managing market price risk, interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk, liquidity risk and inflationary risk. Discount Volatility RiskAs referred to in the Chair’s Statement, the Company’s share price discount to NAV widened during the year. The Board recognises that it is in the long-term interests of shareholders to reduce discount volatility and believes that the prime driver of discounts over the longer term is investment performance. An inappropriate or unattractive objective and strategy may have an adverse effect on shareholder returns or cause a reduction in demand for the Company’s shares, both of which could lead to a widening of the discount. Risk has been heightened by a widening of the discount The Board actively monitors the discount at which the Company’s shares trade, and is committed to using its powers to allot or repurchase the Company’s shares. The Board may use share buybacks, when appropriate, to narrow the discount to NAV at which the shares trade. This will be done in conjunction with creating new demand and being aware of the liquidity of the shares. The Board’s commitment to allot or repurchase shares is subject to it being satisfied that any offer to allot or purchase shares is in the best interests of shareholders of the Company as a whole, the Board having the requisite authority pursuant to the Articles of Association and relevant legislation to allot or purchase shares, and all other applicable legislative and regulatory provisions. The Board reviews changes to the shareholder register regularly and considers shareholder views and developments in the market place. Regulatory RiskThe Company operates in an evolving regulatory environment and faces a number of regulatory risks. Failure to qualify under the terms of sections 1158 and 1159 of the CTA may lead to the Company being subject to capital gains tax. A breach of the Listing Rules may result in censure by the FCA and/or the suspension of the Company’s shares from listing. If all price sensitive issues are not disclosed in a timely manner, this could create a misleading market in the Company’s shares. A Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager does not carry on a regulated activity in respect of its activities as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager for an Alternative Investment Fund for which it is entitled to be registered. It is, however, required to comply with certain requirements under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (‘AIFMD’) (which mainly relate to reporting). No change to this risk Compliance with the Company’s regulatory obligations is monitored on an ongoing basis by the Company Secretary and other professional advisers as required who report to the Board regularly. The Directors note the corporate offence of failure to prevent tax evasion and believe all necessary steps have been taken to prevent facilitation of tax evasion. The Directors are aware of their responsibilities relating to price sensitive information and would consult with their advisers if any potential issues arose. This includes ensuring compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company Secretary would notify the Board immediately if it became aware of any disclosure issues.The Sub-Advisor has a comprehensive market abuse policy and any potential breaches of this policy would be promptly reported to the Board. The Board has agreed service levels with the Company Secretary and Sub-Advisor which include active and regular review of compliance with these requirements. Operational RiskThere are a number of operational risks associated with the fact that third parties undertake the Company’s administration and custody functions. Operational risks include cyber security, IT systems failure, inadequacy of oversight and control and climate risk. The main risk is that third parties may fail to ensure that statutory requirements, such as compliance with the Companies Act 2006 and the FCA requirements, are met. No change to this risk The Board regularly receives and reviews management information on third parties which the Company Secretary compiles. In addition, each of the third parties, where available, provides a copy of its report on internal controls to the Board each year. Any breaches in controls which have resulted in errors or incidents are required to be notified to the Board along with proposed remediation actions. The Company employs the Administrator to prepare all financial statements of the Company and meets with the Auditor at least once a year to discuss all financial matters, including appropriate accounting policies. The Company is a member of the AIC, a trade body which promotes investment trusts and also develops best practice for its members. The Executive Director and the Company’s third-party suppliers have contingency plans to ensure the continued operation of the business in the event of disruption.

Culture

The Chair leads the Board and is responsible for its overall effectiveness in directing the Company. He demonstrates objective judgement, promotes a culture of openness and debate, and facilitates effective contributions by all Directors. In liaison with the Company Secretary, the Chair ensures that the Directors receive accurate, timely and clear information. The Directors are required to act with integrity, lead by example and promote this culture within the Company.

The Board seeks to ensure the alignment of the Company’s purpose, values and strategy with the culture of openness, debate and integrity through ongoing dialogue, and engagement with shareholders, the Executive Director and the Company’s other service providers. The Company has adopted a number of policies, practices and behaviours to facilitate a culture of good governance and ensure that this is maintained.

The culture of the Board is considered as part of the annual performance evaluation process which is undertaken by each Director. The culture of the Company’s service providers is also considered by the Board during the annual review of their performance and while considering their continuing appointment. In the context of the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor, particular attention is paid to environmental, social and governance, engagement and proxy voting policies.

Directors and Gender Representation

As at 31 December 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company comprised two male and two female Directors. The appointment of any new Director is made in accordance with the Company’s diversity policy.

Employees and Human Rights

The Board recognises the requirement under the Companies Act 2006 to detail information about human rights, employees and community issues, including information about any policies it has in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. The Company has one employee, Executive Director Dr Nairn. All the remaining Directors are Non-Executive. The Company has outsourced all its functions to third-party service providers. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions.

Modern Slavery Statement

The Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 because it has not exceeded the turnover threshold and therefore no further disclosure is required in this regard.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emission-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors’ Report) Regulations 2013.

Environmental, Social and Governance (‘ESG’)

The Company seeks to invest in companies that are well managed with high standards of corporate governance. The Board believes this creates the proper conditions to enhance long-term value for shareholders. The Company adopts a positive approach to corporate governance and engagement with companies in which it invests.

In pursuit of the above objective, the Board believes that proxy voting is an important part of the corporate governance process and considers seriously its obligation to manage the voting rights of companies in which it is invested. It is the policy of the Company to vote, as far as possible, at all shareholder meetings of investee companies. The Company follows the relevant applicable regulatory and legislative requirements in the UK, with the guiding principles being to make proxy voting decisions which favour proposals that will lead to maximising shareholder value while avoiding any conflicts of interest. Voting decisions are taken on a case-by-case basis by the Sub-Advisor on behalf of the Company. The key issues on which the Sub-Advisor focuses are corporate governance, including disclosure and transparency, board composition and independence, control structures, remuneration, and social and environmental issues.

The Executive Director and Sub-Advisor consider a wide range of factors when making investment decisions including an investee company’s ESG credentials.

In making fund investment decisions, the Executive Director’s assessment includes analysing the fund manager’s ESG cultural buy-in, its ESG process, procedures and reporting, its engagement with underlying portfolio companies and an operational due diligence review of the relevant manager and fund.

Duty to Promote the Success of the Company

Under section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, the Directors have a duty to act in the way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, and in doing so have regard (amongst other matters) to:

the likely consequences of any decision they make in the long term;

the need to foster the Company’s business relationships with its stakeholders, which includes the shareholders, the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor and other relevant parties as listed below;

the need to act independently by exercising reasonable skill and judgement;

the impact of the Company’s operations on the community and the environment;

the requirement to avoid a conflict of interests;

the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct;

the need to act fairly between members of the Company; and

the need to declare any interests in proposed transactions.

Stakeholder Engagement

The Company has one employee, its Executive Director, Dr Nairn. As an investment trust, the Company has no customers or physical assets; the primary stakeholders are the shareholders, the Executive Director, Sub-Advisor, and other third-party service providers. The Company also engages with its investee companies where appropriate.

Shareholders

Communication and regular engagement with shareholders are given a high priority by the Board. The Executive Director seeks to maintain regular contact with major shareholders and is always available to enter into dialogue with all shareholders. A regular dialogue is also maintained with the Company’s institutional shareholders and private client asset managers through the Executive Director, who regularly reports to the Board on significant contact, the views of shareholders and any changes to the composition of the share register.

All shareholders are encouraged, if possible, to attend and vote at the AGM and at any other general meetings of the Company (if any), during which the Board is available to discuss issues affecting the Company. Shareholders wishing to communicate directly with the Board should contact the Company Secretary. The Chair is available throughout the year to respond to shareholders, including those who wish to speak with him in person. Copies of the Annual and Half-Yearly Reports are currently issued to shareholders and are also available, along with the monthly factsheets for downloading from the Company’s website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com. The Company also releases portfolio updates to the market on a monthly basis.

Executive Director and Sub-Advisor

The Non-Executive Directors believe that maintaining a close and constructive working relationship with the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor is crucial to promoting the long-term success of the Company in an effective and responsible way. This ensures the interests of all current and potential stakeholders are properly taken into account when decisions are made. The Executive Director attends all Board meetings and provides reports on investments, performance, marketing, operational and administrative matters. The Sub-Advisor is available to attend Board meetings upon request. An open discussion regarding such matters is encouraged, both at Board meetings and by way of ongoing communication between the Board, the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor. Board members are encouraged to share their knowledge and experience with the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor, and where appropriate, the Board adopts a tone of constructive challenge. The Board keeps the ongoing performance of the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor under continual review and conducts an annual appraisal of both the parties.

Service Providers

The Company’s day-to-day operational functions are delegated to several third-party service providers, each engaged under separate contracts. In addition to the Sub-Advisor, the Company’s principal third-party service providers include the Administrator, Auditor, Company Secretary, Custodian and Registrar. The Board engages with its service providers to develop and maintain positive and productive relationships, and to ensure that they are well informed in respect of all relevant information about the Company’s business and activities. The Board, through its Audit and Management Engagement Committee, keeps the ongoing performance, fees and continuing appointment of these service providers under continual review and conducts an annual appraisal of all third-party service providers.

Corporate Broker

The Company was pleased to announce the appointment of Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (‘Cavendish’) as corporate broker and financial adviser to the Company, with effect from 3 February 2025. Under this new appointment, Cavendish will advise the Company on the trading of the Company’s shares and the opportunity to build relationships with new retail investors and wealth management clients.

The Board has requested a comprehensive marketing plan for the Company, from the Sub-Advisor, and this will be progressed in 2025.

Investee Companies

The Sub-Advisor assists with the day-to-day management of the Company’s equity investment portfolio. As such, the Sub-Advisor has responsibility for engaging with investee companies on behalf of the Company. The Sub-Advisor does so in consideration of the principles set out in the UK Stewardship Code 2020.

The Board recognises the importance of engagement with investee companies. The Board is aware of evolving expectations in this regard and is committed to working with the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor, in relation to future engagement on behalf of the Company.

The above methods for engaging with stakeholders are kept under review by the Directors and discussed on a regular basis at Board meetings to ensure that they remain effective.

For and on behalf of the Board

Cahal Dowds

Chair

3 April 2025

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the Financial Statements in accordance with applicable UK law and regulations.

The Companies Act 2006 (the ‘Law’) requires the Directors to prepare Financial Statements for each financial period. Under that Law, they have elected to prepare the Financial Statements in accordance with UK Accounting Standards (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice), including FRS 102 “The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland”.

Under the Law, the Directors must not approve the Financial Statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

In preparing these Financial Statements, the Directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state whether applicable UK Accounting Standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the Financial Statements; and

prepare the Financial Statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company’s transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that its Financial Statements comply with the Law and include the information required by the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors’ Report, Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement that comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company’s website, www.globalopportunitiestrust.com. The work carried out by the Auditor does not include consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the Auditor accepts no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the Financial Statements since they were initially presented on the website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Each of the Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of UK Accounting Standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;

the Annual Report includes a fair view of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that the Company faces; and

in the opinion of the Board, the Annual Report and Financial Statements taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary to assess the Company’s performance, business model and strategy.

On behalf of the Board

Cahal Dowds

Chairman

3 April 2025

INCOME STATEMENT

for the year ended 31 December 2024

2024 2023 Revenue £’000 Capital £’000 Total £’000 Revenue £’000 Capital £’000 Total £’000 Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss – 2,123 2,123 – 2,271 2,271 Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on capital items – 136 136 – (1,974) (1,974) Income 2,996 33 3,029 2,460 – 2,460 Investment management fee (42) (99) (141) (49) (114) (163) Other expenses (591) – (591) (653) – (653) Net return before finance costs and taxation 2,363 2,193 4,556 1,758 183 1,941 Finance costs Interest payable and related charges (7) – (7) (21) – (21) Net return before taxation 2,356 2,193 4,549 1,737 183 1,920 Taxation – overseas withholding tax (204) – (204) (192) – (192) Net return after taxation 2,152 2,193 4,345 1,545 183 1,728 Return per ordinary share 7.4p 7.5p 14.9p 5.3p 0.6p 5.9p

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company.

The revenue and capital return columns are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP 2022).

A separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has not been prepared as all gains and losses are included in the Income Statement.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 31 December 2024

2024£’000 2023£’000 Fixed asset investments Investments at fair value through profit or loss* 94,186 64,083 Current assets Debtors 411 374 Cash at bank and short-term deposits 16,506 42,105 16,917 42,479 Current liabilities Creditors (1,808) (151) (1,808) (151) Net current assets 15,109 42,328 Net assets 109,295 106,411 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 645 645 Share premium 1,597 1,597 Capital redemption reserve 14 14 Special reserve 9,760 9,760 Capital reserve 92,474 90,281 Revenue reserve 4,805 4,114 Total shareholders’ funds 109,295 106,411 Net asset value per ordinary share 374.0p 364.1p

* Investments at fair value through profit or loss includes liquidity fund investments of £22,287,000 not previously held by the Company.

The Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 3 April 2025 and signed on its behalf by:

Cahal Dowds

Chairman

Registered in Scotland No. SC259207

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the year ended 31 December 2024

Year ended31 December 2024 Share capital £’000 Share premium £’000 Capital redemption reserve £’000 Special reserve1 £’000 Capital reserve1 £’000 Revenue reserve1 £’000 Total £’000 At 1 January 2024 645 1,597 14 9,760 90,281 4,114 106,411 Net return after taxation – – – – 2,193 2,152 4,345 Dividends paid – – – – – (1,461) (1,461) At 31 December 2024 645 1,597 14 9,760 92,474 4,805 109,295 Year ended31 December 2023 Share capital £’000 Share premium £’000 Capital redemption reserve £’000 Special reserve1 £’000 Capital reserve1 £’000 Revenue reserve1 £’000 Total £’000 At 1 January 2023 645 1,597 14 9,760 90,098 4,030 106,144 Net return after taxation – – – – 183 1,545 1,728 Dividends paid – – – – – (1,461) (1,461) At 31 December 2023 645 1,597 14 9,760 90,281 4,114 106,411

1 Distributable reserves total £100,167,000 (2023: £94,170,000). The Capital reserve comprises realised gains of £85,602,000 (2023: £80,296,000), which are distributable, and unrealised gains of £6,872,000 (2023: £9,985,000), which are not immediately distributable.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

for the year ended 31 December 2024

Year ended31 December 2024 Year ended31 December 2023 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 4,549 1,920 Adjustments for: Gains on investments (2,123) (2,271) Interest payable 7 21 Purchases of investments* (60,433) (949) Sales of investments* 34,122 8,420 Dividend income (1,601) (1,774) Other income (1,428) (686) Dividend income received 1,612 1,777 Other income received 1,335 723 Decrease in receivables 2 1 Increase/(decrease) in payables 1 (29) Overseas withholding tax deducted (174) (195) (28,680) 5,038 Net cash flows from operating activities (24,131) 6,958 Cash flows from financing activities Equity dividends paid from revenue (1,461) (1,461) Interest paid (7) (21) Net cash flows from financing activities (1,468) (1,482) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (25,599) 5,476 Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year 42,105 36,629 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 16,506 42,105

* Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire, investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the Company’s dealing operations. Amounts include liquidity fund investment subscriptions and redemptions not previously dealt by the Company.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

at 31 December 2024

1. Accounting policies

Statement of compliance

Global Opportunities Trust plc is a company incorporated in Scotland. The Company is registered as a public limited company and is an investment company within the terms of section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). The nature of the Company’s operations and its principal activities are set out in the Strategic Review.

The Company’s Financial Statements have been prepared under FRS 102 “The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland” and in accordance with the Act and with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC (the “AIC SORP”).

The comparative figures for the Financial Statements are for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Going concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and on the basis that approval as an investment trust company will continue to be met.

The Directors have made an assessment of the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date when these financial statements were approved.

The Directors have noted that the Company, holding a portfolio consisting principally of liquid listed investments and cash balances, is able to meet the obligations of the Company as they fall due, any future funding requirements and finance future additional investments. The Company is a closed end fund, where assets are not required to be liquidated to meet day-to-day redemptions.

The Directors have completed stress tests assessing the impact of changes and scenario analysis to assist them in determination of going concern. In making this assessment, the Directors have considered plausible downside scenarios that have been financially modelled. These tests apply to any set of circumstances in which asset value and income are significantly impaired. The conclusion was that in a plausible downside scenario, the Company could continue to meet its liabilities. Whilst the economic future is uncertain, and the Directors believe that it is possible the Company could experience further reductions in income and/or market value, the opinion of the Directors is that this should not be to a level which would threaten the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, having taken into account the liquidity of the Company’s investment portfolio and the Company’s financial position in respect of its cash flows and investment commitments. Therefore, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.

Income recognition

Dividend and other investment income is included as revenue on the ex-dividend date, the date the Company’s right to receive payment is established. Dividends from overseas companies are shown gross of withholding tax. Where the Company has elected to receive scrip dividends in the form of additional shares rather than in cash, the amount of the cash dividend foregone is recognised as income. Any excess or shortfall compared to the cash dividend is recognised as capital. Special dividends are reviewed on an individual basis to determine whether they should be accounted for as revenue or capital. Income from private equity holdings is recognised upon notification of irrevocable income distribution by the general partner. Interest income and rebate income is included on an accruals basis.

Expenses and finance costs

All management expenses and finance costs are accounted for on an accruals basis. The Company charges 30% of management fees and finance costs related to borrowings to revenue in the Income Statement and 70% to capital in the Income Statement. All other operating expenses and finance costs are charged to revenue in the Income Statement, except costs that are incidental to the acquisition or disposal of investments, which are charged to capital in the Income Statement. Transaction costs are included within the gains and losses on investments, as disclosed in the Income Statement.

Investments

In accordance with FRS 102, Sections 11 and 12, all investments held by the Company are designated as held at fair value upon initial recognition and are measured at fair value through profit or loss in subsequent accounting periods. Investments are initially recognised at cost, being the fair value of the consideration given.

After initial recognition, investments are measured at fair value, with changes in the fair value of investments recognised in the Income Statement and allocated to capital. Realised gains and losses on investments sold are calculated as the difference between sales proceeds and cost.

For investments actively traded in organised financial markets, fair value is generally determined by reference to Stock Exchange quoted market bid prices at the close of business on the Balance Sheet date, without adjustment for transaction costs necessary to realise the asset.

Unquoted investments are valued by the Directors at fair value, using the guidelines on valuation published by the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (“IPEV”). The fair value of the Company’s investments in private equity funds is based on its share of the total net asset value of the fund calculated on a quarterly basis, being the measurement date. The fair value of the private equity funds is derived from the value of its underlying investments using a methodology which is consistent with the IPEV guidelines. The Company reviews the fair valuation methodology adopted for the underlying investments of the private equity funds on a quarterly basis and will adjust where it does not believe the valuations represent fair value. Where formal valuations are not completed as at the Balance Sheet date, the last available valuation is adjusted to reflect any changes in circumstances from the last formal valuation date to arrive at the estimate of fair value.

This represents the Directors’ view of the amount for which an asset could be exchanged between knowledgeable willing parties in an arm’s length transaction.

Foreign currency

The Financial Statements have been prepared in sterling, rounded to the nearest £’000, which is the functional and reporting currency of the Company. Sterling is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates.

Transactions denominated in foreign currencies are converted to sterling at the actual exchange rate as at the date of the transaction. Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the year end are reported at the rate of exchange at the Balance Sheet date. Any gain or loss arising from a change in exchange rates subsequent to the date of the transaction is included as a gain or loss in the capital reserve or revenue reserve as appropriate.

Taxation

The charge for taxation is based on the net revenue for the year and takes into account taxation deferred or accelerated because of timing differences between the treatment of certain items for accounting and taxation purposes. Full provision for deferred taxation is made under the liability method, without discounting, on all timing differences between taxable profits and total comprehensive income that have arisen but not been reversed by the Balance Sheet date, unless such provision is not permitted by FRS 102. Deferred tax assets are only recognised if it is considered more likely than not that there will be suitable profits from which the future reversal of the underlying timing differences can be deducted. Timing differences are differences arising between the Company’s taxable profits and its results as stated in the Financial Statements which are capable of reversal in one or more subsequent periods.

Cash at bank and short-term deposits

Cash at bank and short-term deposits comprise cash at bank and short-term deposits with an original maturity date of three months or less.

Short-term debtors and creditors

Debtors and creditors with no stated interest rate and receivable within one year are recorded at transaction price. Any losses arising from impairment are recognised in the Income Statement in other operating expenses.

Dividends payable to Shareholders

Dividends payable are accounted for when they become a liability of the Company. Final dividends are recognised in the period in which they have been approved by Shareholders in a general meeting. Interim dividends are recognised in the period in which they have been declared and paid.

Own shares held in Treasury

From time to time, the Company buys back shares and holds them in Treasury for potential sale at a later date or for cancellation. The consideration paid and received for these shares is accounted for in Shareholders’ funds and, in accordance with the AIC SORP, the cost has been allocated to the Company’s special reserve. The cost of shares sold from Treasury is calculated by taking the average cost of shares held in Treasury at the time of sale. Any difference between the proceeds from shares sold from Treasury and above average cost is taken to share premium.

Judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires the Global Opportunities Trust to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts in the financial statements. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The areas requiring judgement and estimation in the preparation of the financial statements are: the valuation of unquoted investments; and recognising and classifying unusual or special dividends received as either revenue or capital in nature. The policy for the valuation of unquoted investments is detailed in the investments section of Note 1. The accounting policy for special dividends is detailed in the income recognition section of Note 1.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future period if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Reserves

Share premium

The share premium account represents the accumulated premium paid for shares issued in previous periods above their nominal value less issue expenses. This is a reserve forming part of the non-distributable reserves.

The following items are taken to this reserve:

costs associated with the issue of equity; and

premium on the issue of shares.

Capital redemption reserve

The capital redemption reserve represents non-distributable reserves that arise from the purchase and cancellation of shares.

Special reserve

The special reserve was created by a reduction in the share premium account by order of the High Court. The costs of share buy backs, including shares acquired through the tender offer, and any related stamp duty and transaction costs, if applicable, are charged to the special reserve. The special reserve is distributable.

Capital reserve

The following are taken to the capital reserve through the capital column in the Income Statement:

Capital reserve – other, forming part of the distributable reserves:

gains and losses on the realisation of investments;

realised exchange differences of a capital nature;

70% of management fees and finance costs related to borrowings; and

expenses, together with related taxation effect, charged to this account in accordance with the above policies.

Capital reserve – not distributable:

net movement arising from changes in the fair value of investments; and

unrealised exchange differences of capital nature.

Revenue reserve

The revenue reserve represents the surplus of accumulated profits and is distributable.

2. Income

2024 2023 Revenue£’000 Capital£’000 Total£’000 Revenue£’000 Capital£’000 Total£’000 Income from investments UK dividend income 573 – 573 464 – 464 Overseas dividend income 1,008 20 1,028 1,310 – 1,310 Liquidity fund income 711 – 711 – – – Income from investments 2,292 20 2,312 1,774 – 1,774 Total income comprises Income from investments 2,292 20 2,312 1,774 – 1,774 Bank interest 662 – 662 619 – 619 Rebate income1 42 13 55 67 – 67 2,996 33 3,029 2,460 – 2,460

1 Rebates of management fee from managed investment funds held in the investment portfolio.

3. Management fee

2024 2023 Revenue£’000 Capital£’000 Total£’000 Revenue£’000 Capital£’000 Total£’000 Management fee 42 99 141 49 114 163 42 99 141 49 114 163

With effect from 31 May 2023, the Company appointed Goodhart Partners LLP (“Goodhart”), replacing Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited (“FTIML”), as the Company’s Sub-Advisor. Under the Investment Management Agreement, Goodhart is entitled to a fee paid quarterly in arrears at the rate of 0.12% per annum of the market value of equity securities, and 0.12% of the value of cash and other current assets. No performance fee will be paid.

The Company’s investment in the Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp is excluded from the market value of equity securities, prior to calculation of the management fees payable by the Company to Goodhart, being an investment in private markets, as prescribed by the sub-advisory agreement.

Prior to the appointment of Goodhart as Sub-Advisor, FTIML was entitled to a management fee paid quarterly in arrears at the rate of 0.35% per annum of the market value of listed equity securities, 0.05% per annum of the market value of bonds and other debt instruments and 0.02% of the value of cash and cash equivalents.

During the year ended 31 December 2024, the management fees payable totalled £141,000 (2023: £163,000). At 31 December 2024, there was £32,000 outstanding payable (2023: £31,000) in relation to management fees.

During the year ended 31 December 2024, the administration fees payable to the Administrator totalled £185,000 (2023: £177,000). At 31 December 2024, there was £16,000 outstanding payable to the Administrator (2023: £15,000) in relation to administration fees.

4. Dividends

2024£’000 2023£’000 Declared and paid Amounts recognised as distributions to Ordinary Shareholders in the year. 2023 final dividend of 5.0p per share paid on 31 May 2024 (2023: year ended 31 December 2022 final dividend of 5.0p paid on 31 May 2023). 1,461 1,461 1,461 1,461 2024£’000 2023£’000 Proposed Detailed below is the proposed final dividend per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024, which is the basis on which the requirements of section 1159 of the Corporation Act 2010 are considered. 2024 final dividend of 10.0p per share (2023 final dividend of 5.0p per share paid on 31 May 2024). 2,922 1,461

The Directors of Global Opportunities Trust recommend a final dividend of 10.0p per share for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023: final dividend of 5.0p per share, paid on 31 May 2024). Subject to Shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 May 2025, the dividend will be payable on 30 May 2025 to Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 2 May 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 1 May 2025. Based on 29,222,180 shares, being the number of shares in issue (excluding shares held in Treasury) at 2 April 2025, being the latest practical date prior to the publication of this report, the total dividend payment will amount to £2,922,000. The proposed dividend will be paid from the revenue reserve.

5. Return per share

2024 2023 Net return£’000 Number ofshares1 Per share pence Net return£’000 Number ofshares1 Per share pence Revenue return after taxation 2,152 29,222,180 7.4 1,545 29,222,180 5.3 Capital return after taxation 2,193 29,222,180 7.5 183 29,222,180 0.6 Total return after taxation 4,345 29,222,180 14.9 1,728 29,222,180 5.9

1 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, excluding shares held in Treasury, in issue during the year.

6. Net asset value per share

The NAV, calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association, is as follows:

2024pence 2023Pence Share 374.0 364.1

The NAV is based on net assets of £109,295,000 (2023: £106,411,000) and on 29,222,180 (2023: 29,222,180) shares, being the number of shares, excluding shares held in Treasury, in issue at the year end.

7. Significant holdings

As at 31 December 2024, the Company owned 25% (2023: 25%) of the net assets of the Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp, a Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership. The registered office of Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp is 412F, route d’Esch, L-1471 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

As at 31 December 2024, the Company owned 50.9% (2023: nil) of the AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund, a Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC, whose registered office is 33 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland.

The Company had no other holdings of 3.0% or more of the share capital of any portfolio companies.

8. Related party transactions

Dr Sandy Nairn is the Executive Director of the Company and is a substantial shareholder.

The Company has invested in Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp (“VPC”). The Alternative Investment Fund Manager of VPC is Goodhart Partners LLP (“Goodhart”). Goodhart Partners S.a.r.l. is the general partner to VPC and is 100% owned by Goodhart.

The Company has invested in AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund (“AVI JSS”). The sub-investment manager of AVI JSS is Asset Value Investors Ltd. (“AVI”). AVI is an affiliate of Goodhart which maintains a minority interest in AVI of less than 25%.

Goodhart was appointed to provide sub-investment management services to the Company with effect from 31 May 2023.

Dr Nairn is the sole controller of a company which holds a significant shareholding of more than 25% but not more than 50% in Goodhart and may be a beneficiary of the management fees and carried interest payable to Goodhart-related companies, with respect to the investments noted above. Given Dr Nairn’s interests in Goodhart, it was agreed with him, in March 2023, that his salary would be reduced (such reduction equalling the entire salary, if necessary) by his share (through his minority interest in Goodhart) of amounts credited in the same period in respect of (i) any carried interest on co-investments made by the Company alongside Goodhart and (ii) any partnership profit allocations attributable to Goodhart’s net profits on fees earned with respect to the investments noted above.

9. Availability of Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements will shortly be available to view on the Company’s website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com. where up to date information on the Company, including daily NAV and share prices, factsheets and portfolio information can also be found.

A copy of the Annual Report and Financial Statements will shortly be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism