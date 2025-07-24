Follow us on:

Global Opportunities Trust NAV at £110.7 m

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its Monthly Portfolio Update as at 30 June 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £110.7m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2025

RankCompanySectorCountry of Incorporation% of Net Assets
1AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*FinancialsJapan12.9
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg7.0
3Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance3.2
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.1
5Lloyds Banking GroupFinancialsUnited Kingdom3.0
6TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance2.9
7Alibaba GroupConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong2.8
8Jet2IndustrialsUnited Kingdom2.8
9QinetiqIndustrialsUnited Kingdom2.8
10OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.6
11ENIEnergyItaly2.3
12RTXIndustrialsUnited States2.2
13TerveystaloHealth CareFinland1.8
14DanieliIndustrialsItaly1.7
15General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States1.6
16KalmarIndustrialsFinland1.6
17BakkafrostConsumer StaplesDenmark1.6
18SanofiHealth CareFrance1.5
19Azelis GroupMaterialsBelgium1.5
20Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.3
21Breedon GroupMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.3
22NestleConsumer StaplesSwitzerland1.2
23IntelInformation TechnologyUnited States1.2
24PhilipsHealth CareNetherlands0.7
  Total equity investments64.6
  Cash and other net assets35.4
  Net assets100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2025

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK22.6
United Kingdom13.0
Japan12.9
Americas: Private Equity Fund7.0
Americas: Direct Equities6.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.8
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets35.4
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2025

% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund12.9
Financials: Private Equity Fund7.0
Financials: Direct Equities3.0
Total Financials22.9
Industrials15.9
Consumer Staples5.9
Energy5.2
Health Care4.0
Communication Services 3.9
Materials2.8
Consumer Discretionary2.8
Information Technology 1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets35.4
100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment’s principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Sandy Nairn and Alan Bartlett Introduce the Global Opportunities Trust, GOT (Video Q&A)

Andrew Worne of Cavendish Securities sits down with Dr Sandy Nairn and Alan Bartlett of Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:GOT) to unpack how their agile, high-conviction strategy is helping investors navigate uncertainty.

