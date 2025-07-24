Global Opportunities Trust NAV at £110.7 m

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its Monthly Portfolio Update as at 30 June 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £110.7m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2025
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country of Incorporation
|% of Net Assets
|1
|AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
|Financials
|Japan
|12.9
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.0
|3
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|3.2
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|6
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|2.9
|7
|Alibaba Group
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hong Kong
|2.8
|8
|Jet2
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|9
|Qinetiq
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|10
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.6
|11
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.3
|12
|RTX
|Industrials
|United States
|2.2
|13
|Terveystalo
|Health Care
|Finland
|1.8
|14
|Danieli
|Industrials
|Italy
|1.7
|15
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|1.6
|16
|Kalmar
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.6
|17
|Bakkafrost
|Consumer Staples
|Denmark
|1.6
|18
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.5
|19
|Azelis Group
|Materials
|Belgium
|1.5
|20
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.3
|21
|Breedon Group
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.3
|22
|Nestle
|Consumer Staples
|Switzerland
|1.2
|23
|Intel
|Information Technology
|United States
|1.2
|24
|Philips
|Health Care
|Netherlands
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|64.6
|Cash and other net assets
|35.4
|Net assets
|100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2025
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|22.6
|United Kingdom
|13.0
|Japan
|12.9
|Americas: Private Equity Fund
|7.0
|Americas: Direct Equities
|6.3
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.8
|Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
|35.4
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2025
|% of Net Assets
|Financials: Japan Fund
|12.9
|Financials: Private Equity Fund
|7.0
|Financials: Direct Equities
|3.0
|Total Financials
|22.9
|Industrials
|15.9
|Consumer Staples
|5.9
|Energy
|5.2
|Health Care
|4.0
|Communication Services
|3.9
|Materials
|2.8
|Consumer Discretionary
|2.8
|Information Technology
|1.2
|Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
|35.4
|100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment’s principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.