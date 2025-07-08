Follow us on:

Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its monthly portfolio update for May.

Investor sentiment was particularly strong in May. The trust delivered an exceptional share price performance of +9.9%. This significantly outperformed both the NAV growth (+3.8%) and the FTSE All-World Index (+4.8%).

Top 10 Equity Holdings

CompanySectorCountryMarket Value (£)% of Net Assets
AVI Japanese Special Situations FundFinancialsJapan14,152,82012.7
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSpFinancialsLuxembourg7,683,9366.9
Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance3,650,5073.3
UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3,624,2493.3
Lloyds Banking GroupFinancialsUnited Kingdom3,328,1343.0
Alibaba GroupConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong3,300,0203.0
Jet2IndustrialsUnited Kingdom3,132,2402.8
TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3,090,7572.8
QinetiqIndustrialsUnited Kingdom2,983,2002.7
OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2,947,8892.6

Data source: Global Opportunities Trust factsheet, 31 May 2025 .

Portfolio Composition

Asset% of Total Assets
Top 10 Equity Holdings43.1
Other Equity Holdings (14 holdings)21.5
RBS International US$ notice account8.9
JPMorgan US$ Liquidity LVNAV Fund7.7
BlackRock Sterling Liquidity Fund5.5
Goldman Sachs US$ Liquid Reserves Fund5.0
Morgan Stanley Sterling Liquidity Fund4.8
Other cash accounts3.1
Other current assets/(liabilities)0.4
Total Assets100.0

Data source: Global Opportunities Trust factsheet, 31 May 2025

Global Opportunities Factsheet MayDownload

Global Opportunities Trust plc is a self-managed UK investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange that seeks to deliver attractive real long-term total returns by investing globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to any stock market index.

The Trust’s investment approach combines holdings across public and private markets, including quoted and unquoted securities, investment companies, funds, debt instruments, cash, short-term deposits and derivatives. No single investment may exceed 15 per cent of total assets at the time of purchase, private market exposure is capped at 30 per cent and up to 50 per cent may be held in bonds, debt or cash equivalents. Gearing may be used up to 25 per cent of total assets, and portfolio turnover is generally low to preserve its long-term focus.

Dr Sandy Nairn serves as Executive Director with day-to-day management responsibility, supported by Goodhart Partners LLP as sub-advisor for equity selection and access to private market opportunities. Through disciplined, intensive research, they target securities deemed clearly undervalued on an absolute basis and hold them for five years or more until long-term earnings potential or valuation is realised.

