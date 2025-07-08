Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its monthly portfolio update for May.

Investor sentiment was particularly strong in May. The trust delivered an exceptional share price performance of +9.9%. This significantly outperformed both the NAV growth (+3.8%) and the FTSE All-World Index (+4.8%).

Top 10 Equity Holdings

Company Sector Country Market Value (£) % of Net Assets AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund Financials Japan 14,152,820 12.7 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp Financials Luxembourg 7,683,936 6.9 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 3,650,507 3.3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3,624,249 3.3 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 3,328,134 3.0 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 3,300,020 3.0 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 3,132,240 2.8 TotalEnergies Energy France 3,090,757 2.8 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2,983,200 2.7 Orange Communication Services France 2,947,889 2.6

Data source: Global Opportunities Trust factsheet, 31 May 2025 .

Portfolio Composition

Asset % of Total Assets Top 10 Equity Holdings 43.1 Other Equity Holdings (14 holdings) 21.5 RBS International US$ notice account 8.9 JPMorgan US$ Liquidity LVNAV Fund 7.7 BlackRock Sterling Liquidity Fund 5.5 Goldman Sachs US$ Liquid Reserves Fund 5.0 Morgan Stanley Sterling Liquidity Fund 4.8 Other cash accounts 3.1 Other current assets/(liabilities) 0.4 Total Assets 100.0

Data source: Global Opportunities Trust factsheet, 31 May 2025

Global Opportunities Trust plc is a self-managed UK investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange that seeks to deliver attractive real long-term total returns by investing globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to any stock market index.

The Trust’s investment approach combines holdings across public and private markets, including quoted and unquoted securities, investment companies, funds, debt instruments, cash, short-term deposits and derivatives. No single investment may exceed 15 per cent of total assets at the time of purchase, private market exposure is capped at 30 per cent and up to 50 per cent may be held in bonds, debt or cash equivalents. Gearing may be used up to 25 per cent of total assets, and portfolio turnover is generally low to preserve its long-term focus.

Dr Sandy Nairn serves as Executive Director with day-to-day management responsibility, supported by Goodhart Partners LLP as sub-advisor for equity selection and access to private market opportunities. Through disciplined, intensive research, they target securities deemed clearly undervalued on an absolute basis and hold them for five years or more until long-term earnings potential or valuation is realised.