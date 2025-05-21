M&S Cyber-Attack Underlines the Value of Defence Companies in the Global Opportunities Trust

Marks & Spencer (LON:MKS) has recently experienced a significant cyber-attack, expected to cost the company approximately £300 million in lost profits. The breach, which occurred over the Easter weekend, involved exploiting vulnerabilities through a third-party contractor using sophisticated social engineering tactics. The attack has severely disrupted the retailer’s online operations, with issues anticipated to continue into July.

The incident highlights not only the financial consequences for M&S but also the broader implications of the increasing sophistication of cyber threats. The attackers, reportedly linked to the hacker group “Scattered Spider,” employed advanced methods to infiltrate the company’s digital infrastructure. Despite substantial investment in cybersecurity measures, this breach demonstrates the ongoing challenges businesses face in protecting themselves from continually evolving cyber risks.

Alan Bartlett, CEO of Goodhart Partners and co-manager of the £114 million Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT), commented on the broader implications of cyber threats. Bartlett noted: “Insurance cover for cyberattacks is becoming more expensive, while hackers are getting more sophisticated by harnessing the power of AI. It’s clearly a big issue for regulators in our industry as well.”

Bartlett highlighted security as one of several macroeconomic themes the Global Opportunities Trust is currently focused on, encompassing both defence and cybersecurity. However, he noted that investing directly in cybersecurity companies can be expensive and challenging due to rapid technological changes. Instead, Bartlett prefers investing in defence companies capable of commercialising their technologies for use in civilian sectors at a lower cost.

“Cybersecurity is something that everybody has been worrying about for years and every company is investing in,” Bartlett said. “I don’t think what happened to Marks & Spencer is news to anyone; it’s just reinforcement of the danger. Clearly, you need to think about security on every level, and this is one of the themes we think is a negative for economic growth over the coming years. It creates uncertainty and risk and causes people to prioritise security over productivity.”

The cyber-attack against M&S serves as a strong reminder of the vulnerabilities that businesses face in their supply chains and highlights the importance of robust cybersecurity measures. Additionally, it underscores the potential advantages of investing in defence-oriented companies, as demand for comprehensive security solutions is expected to rise in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

About Marks & Spencer plc

Marks and Spencer plc is a major British multinational retailer based in London, England, that specialises in selling clothing, beauty products, home products and food products. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

About Global Opportunities Trust plc

Global Opportunities Trust plc (GOT) is an investment trust managed by Goodhart Partners, focused on identifying long-term global investment opportunities. With assets under management of approximately £114 million, GOT primarily invests in international equities, favouring companies that demonstrate resilience across diverse economic conditions. The trust strategically targets businesses that benefit from macroeconomic themes such as security, technological innovation, and sustainable development.