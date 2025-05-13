Follow us on:

Sandy Nairn and Alan Bartlett Introduce the Global Opportunities Trust, GOT (Video Q&A)

With markets facing structural shifts and volatility rising, Andrew Worne of Cavendish Securities sits down with Dr Sandy Nairn and Alan Bartlett of Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:GOT) to unpack how their agile, high-conviction strategy is helping investors navigate uncertainty. Highlighting their real return focus, the managers explain why simply riding the market no longer works, and how their flexible, risk-aware approach targets both protection in downturns and participation in market rebounds.

Global Opportunities Trust PLC is a London-listed global equity investment trust aiming to deliver long-term real returns through a dynamic global equity strategy that actively adjusts risk exposure across market conditions.

