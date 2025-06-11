Empowering patient choice in healthcare

Follow us on:

In today’s evolving healthcare landscape, patient empowerment and choice are becoming central themes. As individuals seek faster, more flexible access to medical care, providers who offer diverse pathways to treatment are increasingly in demand. One Health Group exemplifies this patient-first approach by offering both self-referral and GP referral routes, giving patients the ability to tailor their healthcare journey according to their preferences and needs.

The rising importance of accessibility and convenience in healthcare has reshaped how patients interact with medical providers. Many now look beyond traditional models, valuing streamlined pathways and minimal delays. One Health Group responds to this demand by allowing patients to either engage through the NHS with a GP referral or take control directly via a private self-referral system. Both options maintain high standards of care, but cater to different expectations regarding time, autonomy, and cost.

Patients opting for the self-referral route benefit from the immediacy of private care. By completing a simple online form, they can access consultations within weeks and, if necessary, proceed swiftly to surgical intervention. This level of responsiveness suits those who prioritise timely outcomes and are comfortable funding their treatment independently. Importantly, continuity of care is ensured through dedicated patient liaison teams, supporting patients throughout the process.

Conversely, those choosing the GP referral pathway can still access One Health Group’s services via the NHS e-Referral System. This route offers free care at the point of use and is particularly suited for patients seeking to stay within the public health system. Despite being an NHS option, waiting times remain competitive, and patients receive the same consultant-led care and support, underlining the efficiency of this integrated model.

One Health Group’s dual-pathway approach reflects broader shifts in healthcare towards customisation and patient autonomy. By bridging public and private access with equal professionalism, the organisation empowers individuals to make informed choices without compromising on quality. This flexibility not only enhances patient satisfaction but also aligns with the wider goals of modern healthcare: efficiency, accessibility, and personalised care.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

