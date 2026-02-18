Emerging markets regain strategic attention

Emerging market equities are moving back into focus as forward earnings expectations reach new highs and exchange traded fund flows turn positive. Together, these developments point to a shift in investor positioning that has implications for portfolio construction, risk management and timing.

Record forward earnings estimates are particularly significant for investors assessing valuation support. Higher projected profits provide a stronger anchor for equity prices and can justify re rating where expectations are credible. For global allocators who have been underweight emerging markets in recent years, improving earnings momentum reduces one of the key barriers to re engagement.

This earnings backdrop arrives as flows into emerging market ETFs show renewed strength. After a prolonged period of subdued interest, capital is returning to the asset class through listed vehicles that offer liquidity and transparency. There is increasing interest in active emerging market equity ETFs, reflecting a desire among investors to manage dispersion more deliberately. Emerging markets are not a uniform block. Growth trajectories, policy settings and corporate governance standards vary widely. Active approaches allow managers to adjust exposures as conditions change, which can be relevant in an environment where geopolitical and currency risks remain present.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.