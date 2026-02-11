Emerging market stocks climb on AI optimism

Emerging market equities have hit all-time highs, lifted by investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and a shift away from expensive developed-market tech stocks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index climbed to a record level as capital moved into undervalued regions with exposure to global tech demand. Asian markets, in particular, have benefited from AI-linked manufacturing and supply chain positioning.

This shift comes amid signs that US equities, especially in the technology sector, may be fully priced. As a result, fund flows have increasingly favoured ex-US assets, with emerging market shares gaining the most traction. A weaker dollar has also played a role, making EM stocks more attractive on a relative basis.

