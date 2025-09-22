Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Emerging markets edge forward as Indian IT absorbs visa fee shock

Fidelity-Emerging-Markets

Across Asia and beyond, emerging market shares nudged higher as sentiment turned constructive. The move reflected a broad appetite for risk assets, even as headlines out of the United States delivered a disruptive blow to Indian IT firms. The American administration’s decision to raise fees on H-1B visas sent an immediate shock through the sector.

Indian IT companies reacted instantly in the equity market. The sector has heavy reliance on overseas assignments, with the US being the single largest revenue contributor. When news emerged that visa fees would jump, shares of the largest players dropped, dragging the domestic IT index lower.

The timing was notable, as the broader emerging market basket was moving in the opposite direction. Gains in other regions highlighted that the weakness in Indian IT was not part of a generalised sell-off but a sector-specific response.

Market observers are now looking closely at how Indian IT companies adjust. Higher visa costs reduce flexibility in deploying staff overseas, raising questions about whether firms accelerate local hiring or lean harder on offshore delivery.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets shareholders to benefit on repurchase of Strathclyde’s holding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited has agreed a conditional share repurchase deal with Strathclyde Pension Fund for its entire 25.7% holding, subject to shareholder approval. The £NAV-discounted repurchase is expected to complete in November 2025, cancelling 16.4m shares and delivering an estimated 4% uplift to NAV per share for ongoing shareholders.
Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited Factsheet: share price continues rise in July

Emerging markets delivered positive returns in July, marginally ahead of developed markets. The portfolio also gained but underperformed its index, with financials and industrials weighing on performance, while technology stock selection was supportive.
Fidelity

Emerging markets investment opportunities and why invest now?

Fidelity Emerging Markets' portfolio manager Chris Tennant highlights how lower debt levels, strong reserves, early interest rate action and a weaker US dollar create favourable conditions.
Fidelity

Emerging Markets investment trust highly attractive as markets outperform (LON:FEML)

Emerging markets posted positive returns in June, outperforming developed markets after a ceasefire eased Middle East tensions and progress on a US–China tariff framework. The portfolio outperformed its index, led by gains from the short book and stock selection in consumer discretionary, IT and consumer services.
Fidelity

Emerging markets fund FEML rises on trade and AI optimism

Fidelity Emerging Markets gained in May, supported by easing trade tensions and investor enthusiasm for AI. The portfolio outperformed the index, with strong stock picking in materials and consumer discretionary sectors.
Fidelity

Emerging markets investment trust FEML more attractive on US dollar decline

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited's April 2025 factsheet reveals strong gains in emerging market equities, showcasing key performance insights and investment strategies.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple