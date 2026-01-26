Follow us on:

Emerging markets gain as dollar softens

Fidelity-Emerging-Markets

Emerging market assets climbed as the US dollar weakened, giving investors a window to re-enter developing economies. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index reached a record high, driven by stronger local currencies and renewed interest in equities. This followed a notable shift in global currency dynamics, as the Japanese yen gained strength and applied downward pressure on the dollar.

Concerns that Japanese authorities might step in to support the currency prompted a sharp adjustment, reversing some of the dollar’s previous strength. For emerging economies, where foreign borrowing often depends on the dollar, this reduced funding pressure and supported a broader rebound in sentiment.

Prices for metals and other resources rose, lifting outlooks for commodity-linked economies. South African equities, for instance, responded positively as gold prices strengthened, adding to investor confidence. Export-heavy markets are now better positioned to capture near-term flows, as global demand remains steady and local balance sheets improve.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

