Drumz increases its shareholding in Acuity Risk Management

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) has today announced that Drumz has exercised its option to acquire a further 5% in Acuity Risk Management Limited, in which Drumz already has a 20% shareholding, thereby increasing its shareholding to 25%, for a cash consideration of £125,000.

Acuity’s product STREAM™ is an Integrated Risk Manager (“IRM”) software product. STREAM™ is used by private and public sector clients to manage their cyber security and other enterprise risks.

Update on Acuity

Gartner, the global research and advisory firm, has identified Acuity and its product STREAM™ in major reports in 2021.

Gartner Peer Reviews on IT Risk Management – STREAM™ is the number one product

Gartner survey on Hype Cycle™ for Cyber and IT Risk Management, 2021 covers Acuity and STREAM™.

Acuity has launched a significant upgrade to STREAM™ which offers users enhancements for productivity, workflow, user management, security and audit. Additionally, Acuity has secured ISO 27001 status, the international standard for management and protection of information assets and security.

Additionally, Acuity has been shortlisted for ‘Cyber Security Solution of the Year’ in the National Technology Awards, 2021.

Acuity’s business continues to expand, there have been two recent new business wins with a value of approximately £250,000.