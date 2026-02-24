Follow us on:

Digital exams at a strategic turning point

RM plc

Examination systems are being reassessed as digital behaviours reshape how students learn and process information. Education models built around paper based, time constrained tests are confronting a generation accustomed to typing, searching and using intelligent tools as part of everyday study. This mismatch is prompting institutions to question whether traditional exam design still measures relevant skills and knowledge.

Many students now learn in technology enabled environments yet are assessed in formats rooted in a pre digital framework. Some transition smoothly to on screen exams, particularly for extended written answers. Others face practical difficulties in subjects such as mathematics and science, where notation and structured workings are integral. Digital familiarity is uneven, creating operational risk for awarding bodies and schools moving assessments online.

High stakes examinations can intensify stress, particularly when formats feel disconnected from daily learning habits. Institutions are increasingly aware that exam design influences both outcomes and perception. In competitive education markets, student experience and accessibility are strategically relevant. Secure digital delivery has the potential to create more consistent testing environments while reducing administrative complexity and physical logistics.

RM plc (LON:RM) is a global EdTech provider of learning and assessment solutions, supporting the full learning journey, from early years through to higher education and professional qualifications. 

