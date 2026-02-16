RM uses device trade-ins to drive security upgrades in schools

RM is urging schools and trusts to replace outdated technology that no longer meets modern security standards, highlighting a clear market opportunity for its services. Many institutions continue to use devices running Windows 10 or older Chromebooks past their Auto Update Expiry dates, meaning they no longer receive critical security patches. This leaves networks exposed and puts compliance with Cyber Essentials and data protection regulations at risk.

RM is addressing this by offering a trade-in programme that makes upgrading more financially viable. Working with vendors like Lenovo and HP, the company enables schools to return legacy devices and receive cashback, which can be used toward new, fully supported hardware. Over 100 schools and trusts took advantage of this in the last year, with more than £500,000 recirculated into upgraded equipment.

This strategy directly tackles the cost barrier that often prevents schools from modernising their infrastructure. For RM, it helps accelerate device refresh cycles, creates recurring touchpoints with clients and strengthens its position in the procurement process. Devices offered through the scheme come ready for use, with features like Titan C security chips and pre-configuration handled by RM to reduce administrative burden.

