Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

How smarter filtering is helping schools manage online risk

RM plc

As digital learning becomes more embedded in classrooms, the challenge of protecting pupils online without compromising access to educational content is becoming increasingly complex. Internet filtering, once seen as a straightforward safety tool, is now under greater scrutiny as schools try to balance safeguarding obligations with the evolving needs of students and teachers.

Traditional filtering approaches have relied heavily on broad, age-based settings that apply the same rules to all users within a defined category. While this may seem efficient, it often lacks the flexibility to support real-world teaching or respond to the nuances of individual pupil behaviour. Some students may require more protection than others of the same age, while older learners studying sensitive topics may need access to information that general filters block.

Schools are seeking more adaptive solutions that can respond not only to age, but also to context. The most effective systems now offer layered filtering, allowing controls to be adjusted at the user, class or school level. This enables educators to grant temporary access where appropriate, tighten restrictions for specific users and tailor internet use to support curriculum delivery without compromising safety.

This kind of adaptive filtering is also proving essential in supporting pupils with additional needs. Some learners may become fixated on particular content or have difficulty navigating distractions online. Where rigid filters fail to address these patterns, systems that enable personalised restrictions offer a more practical way to manage risk. In practice, this means schools need tools that can shift in real time as pupil behaviour, lesson content or school policy changes.

RM plc (LON:RM) is a global EdTech provider of learning and assessment solutions, supporting the full learning journey, from early years through to higher education and professional qualifications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

RM plc

How smarter filtering is helping schools manage online risk

Smarter filtering is helping schools keep pupils safe online while supporting effective digital learning.
RM plc

RM extends ISEB contract to 2029, securing role in UK school assessments

RM has extended its ISEB contract to 2029, confirming its long-term role in UK school assessments.
RM PLC

RM plc CEO discusses FY25 momentum and digital assessment strategy

RM plc CEO Mark Cook discusses the company’s FY25 results, including double-digit assessment platform revenue growth, successful contract renewals, and the launch of RM Ava.
RM plc

RM Technology wins third HP Education Partner Award

RM Technology has been recognised by HP for the third year in a row for its strong role in helping schools manage technology and budgets effectively.
RM plc

Apprenticeship Assessment: What awarding organisations must now deliver

Supporting awarding organisations with modern, compliant digital assessment solutions that prove competence effectively.
RM plc

How assessment companies are adapting to AI‑written submissions

Assessment providers are investing in tools that detect AI-written work and verify real understanding at scale.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple