RM extends ISEB contract to 2029, securing role in UK school assessments

RM has extended its contract with the Independent Schools Examinations Board (ISEB) through to 2029, strengthening its position as a core technology provider to the UK’s independent education sector. The renewal confirms RM’s role in the digital delivery of ISEB’s assessments and adds further visibility to the company’s long-term revenue pipeline.

Under the agreement, RM will continue to support the delivery of ISEB’s Common Entrance and Common Academic Scholarship Examinations. These assessments are used by independent schools to determine admissions and scholarship awards. RM’s platform enables ISEB to manage a wide range of subjects and formats, including those with specialist requirements such as Latin and Greek, supporting consistent delivery across multiple exam centres.

ISEB has worked with RM since 2016. This latest extension builds on an established relationship and positions RM to grow its role further as ISEB expands its digital approach. For RM, the contract supports recurring revenue, strengthens its presence in the independent school market and showcases its capacity to deliver both traditional and emerging forms of assessment at scale.

RM plc (LON:RM) is a global EdTech provider of learning and assessment solutions, supporting the full learning journey, from early years through to higher education and professional qualifications.