Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

RM extends ISEB contract to 2029, securing role in UK school assessments

RM plc

RM has extended its contract with the Independent Schools Examinations Board (ISEB) through to 2029, strengthening its position as a core technology provider to the UK’s independent education sector. The renewal confirms RM’s role in the digital delivery of ISEB’s assessments and adds further visibility to the company’s long-term revenue pipeline.

Under the agreement, RM will continue to support the delivery of ISEB’s Common Entrance and Common Academic Scholarship Examinations. These assessments are used by independent schools to determine admissions and scholarship awards. RM’s platform enables ISEB to manage a wide range of subjects and formats, including those with specialist requirements such as Latin and Greek, supporting consistent delivery across multiple exam centres.

ISEB has worked with RM since 2016. This latest extension builds on an established relationship and positions RM to grow its role further as ISEB expands its digital approach. For RM, the contract supports recurring revenue, strengthens its presence in the independent school market and showcases its capacity to deliver both traditional and emerging forms of assessment at scale.

RM plc (LON:RM) is a global EdTech provider of learning and assessment solutions, supporting the full learning journey, from early years through to higher education and professional qualifications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

RM plc

RM extends ISEB contract to 2029, securing role in UK school assessments

RM has extended its ISEB contract to 2029, confirming its long-term role in UK school assessments.
RM PLC

RM plc CEO discusses FY25 momentum and digital assessment strategy

RM plc CEO Mark Cook discusses the company’s FY25 results, including double-digit assessment platform revenue growth, successful contract renewals, and the launch of RM Ava.
RM plc

RM Technology wins third HP Education Partner Award

RM Technology has been recognised by HP for the third year in a row for its strong role in helping schools manage technology and budgets effectively.
RM plc

Apprenticeship Assessment: What awarding organisations must now deliver

Supporting awarding organisations with modern, compliant digital assessment solutions that prove competence effectively.
RM plc

How assessment companies are adapting to AI‑written submissions

Assessment providers are investing in tools that detect AI-written work and verify real understanding at scale.
RM plc

AI is changing how people cheat

RM’s AI-powered platform is tackling the fastest-growing threat to exam integrity, real-time cheating using generative tools.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple