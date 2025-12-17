Follow us on:

AI is changing how people cheat

RM plc

What used to be low-tech has become deeply engineered. Remote exams, once considered a convenience, now carry serious risks as candidates turn to digital tools to bypass invigilation. Smartwatches, Bluetooth earpieces and hidden cameras have become harder to detect but it is generative AI that now presents the most serious challenge.

Candidates can use AI tools to write entire answers on the fly, often with language and reasoning that mirror human responses. Unlike traditional forms of cheating, this leaves little trace. There is no copying, no suspicious internet searches, and no physical devices involved. The result is harder to spot and harder to prove, especially in remote settings where supervision is limited.

RM is responding directly. Through its digital assessment platform RM Ava, the company has introduced AI-powered proctoring technology developed in partnership with Talview. It goes well beyond basic webcam monitoring. The system uses behavioural data, facial movement, typing patterns and audio signals to assess whether a candidate is being assisted or using AI tools during an exam.

As more institutions turn to remote and hybrid models for high-stakes assessments, the integrity of results is being questioned. RM’s approach offers exam providers a way to move forward without sacrificing credibility. It enables flexibility while maintaining the rigour that professional and academic qualifications demand.

RM plc (LON:RM) is a global EdTech provider of learning and assessment solutions, supporting the full learning journey, from early years through to higher education and professional qualifications. 

